Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Ladies' victory over Longridge
An intense and skilful game saw Fylde’s players showcase impressive co-ordination and control from the opening whistle, setting the pace early in the first half.
Nevertheless, it was Longridge who struck first as they broke through the Fylde defence early on to score a well-executed goal and put them on the back foot.
Fylde pushed high in response and retook control, culminating in their equaliser from player of the match Sophia Melling.
Abi Wensley received the ball down the right-hand side from Isla Carter before running towards the line and passing to Melling, who confidently converted to make it 1-1.
Fylde kept up that pressure for the rest of the half, Hollie Twose picking up the ball before being tackled by the Longridge defence.
However, Melling was right behind her and won back possession before firing the ball into the bottom corner to put Fylde 2-1 in front at half-time.
The second half saw Fylde come out with renewed intensity and a clear game plan to preserve their lead.
They controlled possession, moving the ball swiftly through midfield to keep the Longridge defence under constant pressure.
Fylde’s forwards pressed high and their disciplined structure forced Longridge to play more defensively, limiting their scoring chances.
Midway through the half, Wensley found a gap in Longridge’s defence and a powerful shot into the bottom corner put Fylde 3-1 ahead.
They subsequently focused on maintaining control, balancing aggressive attacking with tight, organised defending.
Fylde slowed the pace when needed, making sure to manage the game effectively and denying Longridge any clear scoring opportunities.
Goalkeeper Emily Byers, along with defenders Zoe Kirkham and Lauren Mayor, worked seamlessly to deflect any attempts from Longridge.
Fylde kept up their energy levels as the final whistle approached, showing composure and discipline.
A strong effort from Sara Jane Tomlinson, making her debut for the team, saw her work well in the midfield in transferring the ball from Alys Williams on the left to Fylde’s forwards.
Ultimately, a strong second-half display sealed a well-deserved victory for Fylde, as well as demonstrating their teamwork and resilience in the face of early pressure.