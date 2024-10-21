Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team bounced back from defeat a week earlier as they won 2-0 at Bowdon 2 in Women’s Conference North.

As well as putting that defeat against Alderley Edge behind them, Fylde were also looking to tighten up their structure after conceding five goals in two games.

Having dominated possession early on, Fylde took the lead when Flor Zappulla converted a penalty corner.

It was another well-executed short corner that completed the scoring, this time via captain Victoria Rukin, as Bowdon created very little to threaten the Fylde goal.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team defeated Bowdon Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde 2 were 3-0 winners at Lymm 1 when they met in North West Women’s Division One.

They began at full pace, pressing well and picking up balls high up the pitch, giving them an advantage.

All of the goals came within a 15-minute spell, Keira Tomes breaking the deadlock before adding her second.

With Fylde dominating, defence and midfield then combined for Isabelle Mahon to score their third goal.

Although Lymm were on the attack in the second half, keeper Michelle Longton and the defence kept it tight throughout to ensure victory.

Fylde 3 lost 3-2 in their North West Women’s Division Two North match at Wigton 1.

Anna Vavoso scored in each half for Fylde, who had seen their hosts net twice in the second half for a 3-1 lead.

Fylde 4 lost 5-4 against Leyland and Chorley 1 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

Having trailed 3-0 in the first half, goals from Caroline Bell, Sophia Melling, Hollie Guthrie and Isla Carter had seen Fylde draw level at 4-4.

However, Leyland and Chorley scored the winner inside the last 10 minutes.

Finally, North West Men’s Division Four North saw Fylde 1 lose 6-4 against their South Lakes counterparts.

Fylde had the worst possible start, conceding twice in fewer than five minutes before an umpiring decision denied South Lakes a third.

They eventually fell 3-0 behind before Jay Mayne pulled one back to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Although Mayne scored again, it came between two more goals which saw South Lakes 5-2 in front.

Phil Hope then scored Fylde’s third and Mayne completed his hat-trick to make it 5-4, only for another short corner goal to wrap up South Lakes’ victory.