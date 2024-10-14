Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Girls rack up the goals against Kirkby Stephen

By Peter Latimer
Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 16:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There were goals galore as Fylde’s U14 hockey team travelled to Kirkby Stephen on Sunday.

They made it two wins from two in the England Hockey U14s League, dominating throughout for a 14-2 victory.

Camilla Wyles (4), Hollie Guthrie (3), Sophia Taylor (3), Hattie Mustoe (2), Alyssa Woodman and Evie Green were the Fylde scorers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday, Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team lost 2-0 when they hosted Alderley Edge in Women’s Conference North.

The Fylde U14s hockey team Picture: Fylde Hockey ClubThe Fylde U14s hockey team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club
The Fylde U14s hockey team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club
Read More
Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Firsts share six goals with Newcastle University

Fylde began strongly but Alderley Edge opened the scoring before quickly doubling their lead.

Flor Zappulla had a goal disallowed and a drag flick saved by the Alderley Edge keeper as Fylde failed to break through.

North West Women’s Division One saw Fylde’s seconds win 5-0 against their Brooklands Poynton counterparts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frankie Margerison scored inside the opening 15 minutes before further goals from EJ Dunkerley and Chelsea Atkinson made it 3-0 at half-time.

Emma Savidge then completed the scoring with two goals in the second half.

Fylde 3 had a 3-2 win over Penrith 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

They pressed high early on, scoring through Issy Gut within the first seven minutes, only for Penrith to equalise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A second-half short corner saw Penrith go in front but Fylde responded with Anna Vavoso scoring twice to give them victory.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 5 win 3-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe 2.

They defied poor weather conditions to take victory through Sophia Melling, Megan Hartley Smith and Hollie Guthrie.

Fylde 6 Development had a 3-1 win against Brookfield Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A young, inexperienced side saw Hollie Bailey score on her debut, with Tilly Tomlinson and Alys Williams also netting.

Finally, Fylde 1 drew 4-4 at Preston 7 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Preston broke the deadlock early on before Fylde got back on terms through Tim van Rijn.

Two unanswered goals then gave Preston a 3-1 lead, only for Phil Hope to cut the deficit by half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then found the top corner to make it 3-3 in the second half before Preston retook the lead.

However, Fylde managed to level again when the ball was struck into the D and Jack Jones got the crucial touch to complete the scoring.

Related topics:FyldePreston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice