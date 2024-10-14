Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were goals galore as Fylde’s U14 hockey team travelled to Kirkby Stephen on Sunday.

They made it two wins from two in the England Hockey U14s League, dominating throughout for a 14-2 victory.

Camilla Wyles (4), Hollie Guthrie (3), Sophia Taylor (3), Hattie Mustoe (2), Alyssa Woodman and Evie Green were the Fylde scorers.

On Saturday, Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team lost 2-0 when they hosted Alderley Edge in Women’s Conference North.

The Fylde U14s hockey team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde began strongly but Alderley Edge opened the scoring before quickly doubling their lead.

Flor Zappulla had a goal disallowed and a drag flick saved by the Alderley Edge keeper as Fylde failed to break through.

North West Women’s Division One saw Fylde’s seconds win 5-0 against their Brooklands Poynton counterparts.

Frankie Margerison scored inside the opening 15 minutes before further goals from EJ Dunkerley and Chelsea Atkinson made it 3-0 at half-time.

Emma Savidge then completed the scoring with two goals in the second half.

Fylde 3 had a 3-2 win over Penrith 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

They pressed high early on, scoring through Issy Gut within the first seven minutes, only for Penrith to equalise.

A second-half short corner saw Penrith go in front but Fylde responded with Anna Vavoso scoring twice to give them victory.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 5 win 3-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe 2.

They defied poor weather conditions to take victory through Sophia Melling, Megan Hartley Smith and Hollie Guthrie.

Fylde 6 Development had a 3-1 win against Brookfield Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

A young, inexperienced side saw Hollie Bailey score on her debut, with Tilly Tomlinson and Alys Williams also netting.

Finally, Fylde 1 drew 4-4 at Preston 7 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Preston broke the deadlock early on before Fylde got back on terms through Tim van Rijn.

Two unanswered goals then gave Preston a 3-1 lead, only for Phil Hope to cut the deficit by half-time.

He then found the top corner to make it 3-3 in the second half before Preston retook the lead.

However, Fylde managed to level again when the ball was struck into the D and Jack Jones got the crucial touch to complete the scoring.