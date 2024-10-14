Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Girls rack up the goals against Kirkby Stephen
They made it two wins from two in the England Hockey U14s League, dominating throughout for a 14-2 victory.
Camilla Wyles (4), Hollie Guthrie (3), Sophia Taylor (3), Hattie Mustoe (2), Alyssa Woodman and Evie Green were the Fylde scorers.
On Saturday, Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team lost 2-0 when they hosted Alderley Edge in Women’s Conference North.
Fylde began strongly but Alderley Edge opened the scoring before quickly doubling their lead.
Flor Zappulla had a goal disallowed and a drag flick saved by the Alderley Edge keeper as Fylde failed to break through.
North West Women’s Division One saw Fylde’s seconds win 5-0 against their Brooklands Poynton counterparts.
Frankie Margerison scored inside the opening 15 minutes before further goals from EJ Dunkerley and Chelsea Atkinson made it 3-0 at half-time.
Emma Savidge then completed the scoring with two goals in the second half.
Fylde 3 had a 3-2 win over Penrith 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.
They pressed high early on, scoring through Issy Gut within the first seven minutes, only for Penrith to equalise.
A second-half short corner saw Penrith go in front but Fylde responded with Anna Vavoso scoring twice to give them victory.
North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 5 win 3-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe 2.
They defied poor weather conditions to take victory through Sophia Melling, Megan Hartley Smith and Hollie Guthrie.
Fylde 6 Development had a 3-1 win against Brookfield Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).
A young, inexperienced side saw Hollie Bailey score on her debut, with Tilly Tomlinson and Alys Williams also netting.
Finally, Fylde 1 drew 4-4 at Preston 7 in North West Men’s Division Four North.
Preston broke the deadlock early on before Fylde got back on terms through Tim van Rijn.
Two unanswered goals then gave Preston a 3-1 lead, only for Phil Hope to cut the deficit by half-time.
He then found the top corner to make it 3-3 in the second half before Preston retook the lead.
However, Fylde managed to level again when the ball was struck into the D and Jack Jones got the crucial touch to complete the scoring.