Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Firsts share six goals with Newcastle University
Fylde started strongly at Mill Farm, having numerous chances to score in the first quarter as Grace McGarvey and Jess Wharton came close.
That pressure paid off when Megan Wildish opened the scoring before Newcastle capitalised on a defensive lapse to equalise.
A controversial penalty stroke then saw Newcastle in front, only for Fylde’s Nicky Kellett to round the keeper and make it 2-2.
Newcastle led again in the final quarter but Fylde’s resilience paid off as they earned a penalty, which Kellett slotted home to complete the scoring.
Fylde 2 lost 3-2 in their North West Women’s Division One match at Preston’s firsts.
A strong start saw Fylde lead through Isabelle Mahon before Preston levelled with a penalty flick.
Dawn Child restored Fylde’s lead but Preston levelled again by half-time, after which they found a winner.
There was also a 3-3 draw in North West Women’s Division Two North as Fylde 3 met Kirkby Lonsdale 1
Emily Greenwood gave Fylde the lead at half-time, after which Kirkby Lonsdale scored three unanswered goals.
However, Charlotte Lavin then scored twice to ensure honours were even.
North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) saw Fylde 4 beaten 6-0 at Preston 2.
The game was largely decided in a difficult first half for Fylde, as they conceded five goals.
They regrouped at half-time, restricting Preston to one further goal as keeper Alice Bishop made several key saves.
Fylde 5 were 2-0 winners over Chorley Phoenix 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).
They opened the scoring as the first half drew to a close, Hollie Guthrie sidestepping the keeper and netting before scoring again in the second period.
Fylde 6 Development lost 1-0 at Garstang Development when they met in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).
The only goal of the game arrived after a first-half defensive lapse.
Fylde Men won 3-1 at Lytham St Annes in North West Men’s Division Four North.
They took the lead as Phil Hope scored from Tim van Rijn’s cross before Ollie Holmes netted the second.
Lytham pulled a goal back but Fylde eventually got their third through Luke Hitchen.