Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team saw their eight-game winning streak in Women’s Conference North ended by a 3-2 loss to Alderley Edge 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had made an impressive start, taking the lead within the first five minutes through Jess Wharton.

That momentum continued as Megan Wildish slotted in following some great build-up play to make it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Alderley Edge fought back fiercely in the second quarter with two quick goals to level the game.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

They then completed their turnaround just before half-time, adding a third to take the lead.

Resolute defence then kept out a Fylde team which created several second-half chances.

North West Women’s Division One saw Fylde 2 lose 1-0 against Didsbury Greys 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde 3 lost 2-1 when they met Chorley Phoenix 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

They started slowly and found themselves 2-0 down after only 10 minutes.

The second half saw a much-improved Fylde display with Sophia Melling scoring from the top of the D after 10 minutes.

However, despite numerous short corners and great runs from Abbie Warburton, the score remained 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde 4 drew 1-1 when they met Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 2 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central), Olivia Windows with their goal.

The ladies’ only victory came from Fylde 6 Development, who were 5-0 winners against Lancaster 3 in their North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) meeting.

Gabriella Hopley-Sherratt opened and closed the scoring with good strikes from the left and centre, while Hattie Tollerson, Leah Richmond and Jess Grice were also on target.

North West Men’s Division Four North brought a 5-3 win for Fylde 1 against Kendal 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde took the lead through Fin Taylor but Kendal levelled before scoring again to lead 2-1 at the break.

Taylor then showed off his skills with two solo goals in five minutes to complete his hat-trick and put Fylde 3-2 ahead.

Kendal came back and won a series of short corners on their way to equalising.

With the match on a knife-edge, Paul Thomson restored Fylde’s lead after Joel Baines’ shot was saved.

That was the hammer blow for Kendal, who never recovered, before a late penalty corner saw Baines find a gap to score.