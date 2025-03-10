Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team returned to winning ways with an 8-1 victory at Harrogate 1 in Women’s Conference North.

They asserted their dominance from the first whistle, Jess Wharton’s first-half hat-trick setting the tone for a commanding display.

Fylde’s creativity and link-up play provided the foundation for goals from Nicky Kellett, Grace McGarvey and Megan Wildish which further cemented their superiority.

There was a goalless draw when Fylde 2 met Alderley Edge 2 in North West Women’s Division One.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team racked up the goals last weekend Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Alderley Edge were probably happier with the result than Fylde, who put in a consistently strong performance.

North West Women’s Division Two North saw Fylde 3 win 4-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe 1.

Hermione Edwards put Fylde ahead inside three minutes before Sophia Melling scored on 20 minutes.

Liz Johnson Parker made it 3-0 five minutes into the second half, and although Lancaster and Morecambe netted, Issy Gut completed the scoring with Fylde’s fourth.

Fylde 4 had a 5-1 win over Garstang 3 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

They looked dangerous from the start with Ellie Hope and Sara Tomlinson putting them 2-0 up at the break.

Olivia Hartley-Smith, Megan Hartley-Smith and Caroline Bell made it 5-0 in the second half before Garstang scored late on.

Fylde 5 lost 3-1 at Pendle Forest 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Pendle Forest opened the scoring to lead at half-time, after which they made it 2-0.

Sadie Atkinson pulled one back but Pendle Forest found their rhythm and scored a third.

Fylde 6 Development had two matches in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central), starting with Saturday’s 2-1 win at Longridge Development.

Fielding a team of six youngsters and five adults, Fylde took the lead with Penny Atkinson’s looping shot.

Although Longridge equalised before half-time, Bella Asquith put the game to bed with Fylde’s winner.

Then, on Sunday, Fylde had a 2-0 win over Lancaster 3.

Alyssa Woodman opened the scoring before Sophia Taylor doubled the lead with a fine short corner strike.

North West Men’s Division Four North saw Fylde 1 awarded a 5-0 win over Garstang 2 as they were unable to field a team.