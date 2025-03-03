Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team had to settle for a goalless draw against Bowdon 2 when they met in Women’s Conference North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match at Mill Farm saw Fylde dominate first-half possession and apply significant pressure, though a breakthrough proved elusive.

Fylde produced strong defensive play in the second half, combined with solid link-up work in midfield, but the finishing touch was out of reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a 2-1 win for Fylde 2 at Lancaster University 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fifth team beat Lytham St Annes' seconds Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

They opened the scoring through Dawn Child’s cool finish before a short corner routine saw Chelsea Atkinson deflect the ball home.

Although Lancaster pulled a goal back late on, Fylde weathered late pressure to ensure victory.

A strong Fylde 3 team drew 1-1 with Garstang 2 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a

They began confidently, taking the lead within nine minutes as Sophia Melling tapped home.

Garstang levelled midway through the second half with Fylde unable to find a winner despite attacking advantages and short corners.

North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) saw a 4-1 loss for Fylde 4 against Brookfield 1.

The match started with Brookfield dominating as they enjoyed a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Hartley-Smith equalised for Fylde but Brookfield quickly regained their advantage, scoring from three short corners.

Fylde 5 had a 2-1 win over Lytham St Annes 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

They took the lead when a free hit found Sophia Taylor, who sent the keeper off balance and slotted home.

A second goal came when Aimee Jennings scored from a short corner before Michelle Robbins pulled one back for Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a 3-3 draw for Fylde 6 Development at Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Alyssa Woodman, Michelle Finney and Emily Byers put Fylde 3-1 ahead but two goals inside the last 10 minutes meant a draw.

Finally, there was a 6-4 win for Fylde 1 at Keswick 3 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Luke Hitchen, Sam Asquith and Phil Hope gave them a 3-1 lead at half-time, after which Keswick netted their second.

Hope made it 4-2 before Tim van Rijn and Fin Taylor brought up the half-dozen, though Keswick were able to score two consolation goals.