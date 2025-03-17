Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' seconds defeated Winnington Park Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team kept the promotion battle alive after drawing 1-1 at Women’s Conference North leaders Leeds 1.

Rebecca Worthington missed a one-on-one chance as Fylde started positively before Katie Barker made two crucial saves at the other end.

The second half saw Leeds open the scoring early on before Megan Wildish fired narrowly off target.

Then, with seconds left, Fylde found a way through the defence as Nicky Kellett brought them level.

North West Women’s Division One saw Fylde 2 secure a much-needed 4-1 win over Winnington Park 1.

They started slowly, conceding an early goal, before Holly Farquharson levelled to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half saw Fylde find their rhythm, dominating possession before taking the lead through Dawn Child.

Chelsea Atkinson then made it 3-1 before Winnington began to tire and Fylde ensured victory through Izzy Mahon.

Fylde 3 had a 7-1 win against Lytham St Annes 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

It was Lytham who took the lead before Abi Wensley scored twice to put Fylde 2-1 up at the break.

The second half saw Sophia Melling score twice in three minutes before she found the goal another three times.

Longridge 2 had a 2-1 victory against Fylde 4 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

After a goalless first half, Fylde opened the scoring early in the second period through Ellie Hope.

However, Longridge turned the game around with two goals to secure victory.

Fylde 5 lost 2-0 to Clitheroe Blackburn Northern 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Although Fylde were once again disciplined in structure, their opponents were repeatedly one step ahead.

Clitheroe Blackburn Northern broke the deadlock before the second half played out in a similar fashion.

Fylde conceded again but it was a huge improvement on the teams’ previous meeting when they lost 6-0.

Lancaster and Morecambe 1 were 3-0 winners against Fylde 1 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Fylde went behind early on and then saw their hosts score twice more before half-time.

They came out more determined for the second half but encountered a Lancaster and Morecambe keeper who made a number of stops.

Fylde’s defence made some important tackles and saves, meaning they didn’t concede in the second half.