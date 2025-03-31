Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team finished the season with victory over Lancaster 2 Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team finished their Women’s Conference North season with a 4-3 victory against Doncaster 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meeting a Doncaster team fighting to stay in the league, Fylde knew a point or more would secure them a second-placed finish.

They took an early lead, scoring two quick goals through Jessica Warton and Nicky Kellett before Doncaster managed to pull a goal back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple cards were awarded to both teams as tensions rose, including a yellow to Doncaster after a physical tussle in the middle of the pitch.

Fylde continued to dominate and scored two more goals through Megan Wildish and Kellett.

A breakaway ended with Doncaster scoring a second before a questionable penalty corner decision led to their third.

Fylde maintained their composure and saw out the game to claim victory, relegating Doncaster and securing second place overall; two points behind Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Women’s Division One saw Fylde 2 end the season by drawing 1-1 with Didsbury Northern 2.

The first half saw Fylde have a number of shots at goal, while both teams won short corners as the match was goalless at half-time.

Didsbury Northern then broke the deadlock 15 minutes into the second half, scoring on the rebound after Michelle Longton’s initial save.

Another Longton save kept Fylde one goal behind before they levelled through Chelsea Atkinson with nine minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides had further opportunities before the final whistle meant it was honours even.

Fylde 3’s North West Women’s Division Two North campaign ended with a 5-3 win against Ulverston 1.

Two goals in five minutes from Rosie Leil and Abi Wensley put Fylde 2-0 up before two short corners ended with goals for Ulverston.

However, Fylde then regained the lead as Camilla Wyles scored with half-time approaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half opened with Fylde dominating, adding to their tally through Wensley and Beth Baines.

Although Ulverston pulled one back with eight minutes left, victory was a great way to end Fylde’s season.

Fylde 4 had a 2-0 win over Lancaster 2 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

After a goalless first period in which they tested the Lancaster defence, Fylde took victory with second-half goals from Caroline Bell and Olivia Windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Men finished third in North West Men’s Division Four North after a 3-2 win at Leyland and Chorley 2.

It was Fylde who started solidly and, with the game opening up, they scored first when Phil Hope half-volleyed home from Oli Adewale’s fierce shot.

Leyland and Chorley equalised five minutes later with a cross-goal strike from the edge of the D before more pressure was applied on Fylde’s defence.

The game’s high intensity continued in the second half as Tim van Rijn rushed into the D to fire home from Charlie Oliver’s well-struck cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyland and Chorley battled hard for an equaliser and saw a short corner blown their way, just as a shot was struck into the Fylde goal.

Fylde capitalised as another Oliver attack ended with a cross which Hope converted from the angle.

The final whistle came just as Leyland and Chorley were awarded another short corner, which saw Ollie Holmes sweep away the ball.

That was deemed a deliberate push off the back, so another corner was given from which Leyland and Chorley completed the scoring.