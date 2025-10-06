Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Didsbury draw for the ladies' second team

Fylde Hockey Club's men's first team Photo: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ second team drew 3-3 in their match at Didsbury Greys 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Both teams started well but it was Didsbury who took the lead on 10 minutes with a break down the middle which Fylde could not stamp out.

Fylde didn’t let that affect them and equalised as Jasmine Smith linked up with Megan Wildish, who smashed the ball home.

Having defended some short corners well, Fylde started to build more momentum and took the lead as Wildish scored her second goal.

They were unable to keep their lead, however, as Didsbury made it 2-2 at half-time.

Smith put Fylde back in front during the second half but Didsbury ensured a draw by scoring with 10 minutes remaining.

Fylde 3 defeated Lytham St Annes’ firsts 5-2 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

They displayed grit and composure from the first whistle, quickly settling into their game plan and taking the lead through Issy Gut.

Sophia Melling’s excellent finish doubled their advantage two minutes later before Abi Wensley’s one-touch shot made it 3-0.

It was 4-0 at half-time thanks to Melling’s second before Wensley completed Fylde’s tally in the second half.

North West Women’s Division Three North (Central) saw Fylde 4 win 3-0 at Garstang 3.

Hollie Twose gave them the lead inside the first minute as they led 1-0 at half-time.

A short corner move from the training ground saw Sophia Taylor make it 2-0 before her second goal wrapped up victory.

Fylde’s newly-assembled fifth team lost 3-1 to Lytham St Annes 2 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Despite a strong start, they fell behind to a scrappy goal minutes before half-time.

Although Fylde had more controlled play in the second half, they lost concentration and conceded before Jess Grice got them on the scoreboard late on.

A Fylde 6 Development team, most of which comprised 12 and 13-year-olds, lost 2-1 at Chorley Phoenix Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Alice Bishop’s first club goal had given Fylde the lead before Chorley drew level and scored a second-half winner with a well-drilled attacking routine.

Finally, Fylde were beaten 2-1 by Leyland & Chorley 2 in their North West Open Men’s Division Four North meeting.