A rearranged game at Kirkby Stephen 2 saw Fylde Hockey 3 beaten 2-0 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

Fylde’s third team again travelled into Cumbria, where they came up against a team with more adults than young players.

In contrast, many of Fylde’s young U15 players are on a steep learning curve and, although they are relatively talented, experience can only be acquired over time.

Fylde went into the game with only 12 players, which was to prove unhelpful as the team tired.

Fylde Hockey Club had some mixed fortunes last weekend Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Nevertheless, the game proved a tight affair overall with Kirkby Stephen in control but fine displays from Lauren Appleyard and Abi Warburton helped to keep the score down.

North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) saw a 6-0 win for Fylde 6 Development when they met against their Leyland and Chorley counterparts.

Another rearranged match after a frozen pitch a fortnight earlier saw several firsts achieved by the Fylde team.

It was the first time they had 16 players, as well as a debut for new keeper Jenay Gucver, along with a maiden goal from Michelle Finney.

Club captain Fran Loffler-Thompson also played for the opposition, a development within the rules at this level, when a young player went off injured and the opposition did not have any subs.

For good measure, it was also the first official game for young umpire Natalie Smith.