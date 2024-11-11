Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team are one point off top spot in Women’s Conference North after a 3-1 win over leaders Leeds last weekend.

Pressing well from the outset, Fylde went behind against the run of play before responding with vigour.

Megan Wildish levelled, finding the far corner to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Wildish then put Fylde ahead in the fourth quarter before Leeds missed a great opportunity to equalise.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team beat Leeds last weekend Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

They were made to pay in the last minute when a penalty corner routine ended with Victoria Rukin securing Fylde’s victory.

Fylde 2 added to their recent victories in North West Women’s Division One with a 2-0 defeat of Lancaster University 1.

After a goalless opening period, the deadlock was eventually broken by Izzy Malyon before Emily Greenwood wrapped up victory.

North West Women’s Division Two North saw a 5-2 defeat for Fylde 3 at Garstang 2.

Garstang took a 2-0 lead before Fylde pulled one back as Natalie Smith tapped in following Issy Gut’s run and pass.

The second half saw Fylde working together, having shots at goal, but unable to find the net.

In response, Garstang scored three further goals before Cathy Fewson-Reeve netted a consolation late on.

The Fylde Ladies' First team are up and running with a win in the Women's Conference Photo: FYLDE HOCKEY CLUB

Fylde 4 lost 3-2 at Brookfield 1 in North West Women’s Division Three North (Central).

Brookfield started strongly, scoring twice inside the opening quarter before Caroline Bell and Hollie Guthrie got Fylde back on terms at half-time.

Both teams created chances in a tense second half before Brookfield capitalised on a late opportunity to score the winner.

The fifths returned from Lytham St Annes 2 with a 3-2 victory in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Having started with only 10 players, Fylde fell behind to Rachel Gibbs’ goal for LSA before Aimee Jennings levelled from Julie Knowles’ pass.

Fylde then opened up a 3-1 lead through Alys Williams and Nikki Richmond.

Ella Thomas scored a second for LSA but Fylde claimed victory from a hard-fought game.

North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) saw the Fylde 6 Development team lose 3-1 to Clitheroe and Blackburn.

Sophia Taylor scored the goal for a Fylde team largely made up of inexperienced youngsters alongside three adults.

Elsewhere, Fylde 1 won 4-2 against Keswick 3 when they met in North West Men’s Division Four North.