Megan ​Wildish’s brilliant hat-trick inspires thumping victory

​Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies second XI enjoyed a fine 4-0 win over Didsbury Greys in the North West Women’s Division One.

​On ‘Super Saturday’ down at Mill Farm a strong ladies’ 2s squad produced another impressive performance following their victory at Lymm two weeks ago.

Looking to build on a fine run of form the team were raring to go and dominated possession from the outset. The deadlock was broken after 20 minutes when Fylde were awarded a penalty corner and an unstoppable strike from Megan Wildish was deflected into the roof of the net by a Didsbury defender.

Fylde’s pressure continued to build with some accurate passages of play. The home team capitalised from another penalty corner on 26 minutes where Wildish grabbed her second of the game. She thundered her strike from the top of the D into the bottom left corner of the Didsbury goal making it 2-0. Fylde made it 3-0 when Wildish completed her hat-trick when she bolted through the Didsbury defence, into the D and fired home another rapid shot.

​The Fylde ladies’ second team were 4-0 winners. Photo: FYLDE HOCKEY CLUB

Didsbury struggled to recover from there on and Fylde continued to create chances. In the final minute of the game Holly Farquharson drove along the baseline and slotted a dangerous cross into the goal area where Isabelle Mahon pounced on the ball during a goalmouth scramble to make it 4-0.

Another convincing performance from the ever-improving ladies’ second-team squad which was received well by the crowd and it leaves the team sitting only one point off the top of the league.

The first team enjoyed a 5-0 win over Harrogate in the Women’s National Conference while the thirds were beaten by Chorley Phoenix narrowly by a single goal. Flo Warden was the player of the match.

The fourths lost 2-1 against Clitheroe and Blackburn’s second team. Their goal came when Isla Carter ran down the right hand side into the D passing on to Ellie Hope, who found Megan Hartley-Smith on the post who slipped it past the keeper.

The fifths lost 4-1 at Preston thirds with Hollie Guthrie on target, while Leyland & Chorley 2 got the better of the development team 4-2.

The men’s team drew 2-2 against Kendal and the Under-14s girls beat their Preston counterparts 6-5.