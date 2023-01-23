After a very tight first half, when Blaydon belied their second bottom status with a fiercely competitive showing to go into the break level at 12 points apiece, Fylde dug deep and gradually turned the screw to dominate the second stanza and score three unanswered tries to secure 31-12 win.

Fylde started brightly with smart line out ball moved swiftly left in just the fourth minute, from the resulting phases Dave Fairbrother muscled his way over for try. The conversion was missed but Fylde had the early lead at 5-0.

Fylde moved to the top of the table with their win at Blaydon

It looked like the form book was playing out to script, but Blaydon soon knocked that idea on the head as a robust carry by winger Jon Ashman carried him through the defence and the supporting centre Zach Thompson was on hand to level things up at 5-5 with an unconverted try.

It took until the half hour mark for Fylde to fashion their next incisive moment. The flat pass this time paid dividends as Greg Smith put the strong running Sam Stott through the gap, Stott feeding the supporting Jordan Dorrington who raced in for the try, converted by Smith for a 12-5 lead.

A lead that did not last long, as Blaydon once again burst through and hooker Charles Smith forced his way over, John Clarkson converted and with no further scoring in the half Fylde made the long jog back across the car park to the changing rooms tied up at 12-12.

On 48 minutes home second row Austin Phillips was yellow carded for persistent team offences.

Fylde have gone top of National Two North after winning all but one of their 15 games this season Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

Fylde kicked to touch five yards out, Parkinson took the catch and the pack got to work.

Ben Gregory broke and went for the line only to be hauled down just short, however quick ball was shipped on to Toby Harrison who managed to offload to Greg Smith on the overlap for the try. The conversion missed, but Fylde were back in front at 17-12.

Another yellow followed in the 55th minute with Blaydon prop Matt Siddle sent for a 10-minute rest after he dived rather recklessly into the tackle area.

With the home team temporarily down to 13 men Fylde turned down an easy penalty kick and opted for the scrum. The ball was moved to Rawlings, and he burst through the tackle, this time there was no need to offload as he scampered in the 20 yards to the try line.

Smith added the extras and there was now more breathing space for Fylde at 24-12.

Blaydon’s yellow card naughty boys re-joined the fray but Fylde controlled the game from thereon in, and should have added to the score line before they finally did.