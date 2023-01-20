Connor Wilkinson’s last-gasp try sealed a 22-15 Woodlands victory, second-placed Fylde’s 13th in 14 National Two North outings this season, while halting Ionians’ eight-match winning run which stretched back to the start of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bonus-point win over Harrogate extended unbeaten Sedgley’s lead over Fylde to three points, though the gap between the Woodlands club and third-placed Hull is now eight.

Connor Wilkinson scored Fylde's winning try against Hull Ionians Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

Greg Smith’s goalkicking proved decisive as Fylde and Hull both scored three tries but Ionians missed all their conversions.

Fylde’s joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “It was certainly tough. We know from past meetings that Hull Ionians are a really strong side, with threats in all areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew we’d have to play well to beat them but I don’t think we were at our best.

“They probably played a bit better in the first half and we were pleased to go into half-time with parity at 10-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were better in the second half. We stood up in defence, and when we came under pressure, we turned it over, won a penalty or earned a ball-spill to take play up the field.”

Two of Fylde’s tries were scored by home debutant Cole Potts, making it three in two games for the new scrum-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briers insists there is more to come, adding: “Cole is playing well but is still learning the way we play.

“The freedom we give players can be daunting, especially if they are used to a more rigid and structured approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde’s next assignment is away to bottom club Blaydon, who have just one win to their name all season: at home to Sheffield in late October.

Briers and co will be wary of taking their eye off the ball but can be excused for monitoring developments at Hull with great interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde will have their opportunity for revenge over Sedgley at the Woodlands on March 4 but would love to see the leaders slip up before then – and Hull is as likely a place as any for that to happen.

Fylde are the only visiting team to win there this season and Briers added: “We are in a position where we want a bit of help from another team and it could be a really tough encounter there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ionians could do us a favour, especially with it being at Hull.

“It has never been a foregone conclusion when you go there and it will be even tougher now. We have to look after ourselves because a slip-up would be the worst thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, we hope someone else helps us but we have to keep doing our bit to keep the pressure on.”

Fylde will inevitably have bumps and bruises after last weekend, with prop Matt Ashcroft sustaining what looked a horrific injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briers said: “Matt split an eye open and it looked pretty nasty but we don't think it’s anything major and he should be okay.