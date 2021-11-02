Fylde coast hockey: Fylde Ladies in top form, Fylde men draw thriller, bad week for Lytham St Annes

A fast start saw Fylde capitalise on an interception and break quickly for Hannah Cook to manoeuvre around the goalie and find the bottom right corner.

Fylde enjoyed most of the possession in the second quarter and Lucy Woods transferred play well to tire the opposition.

Action from Fylde Men's thrilling draw with Didsbury Northern

Woods also made an amazing block on the line from a short corner to protect the lead until half-time.

Fylde doubled their lead when Cook was first to a fumble from a short corner.

A push to the back-post resulted in a third goal, enabling Fylde to see out the final quarter comfortably and climb to second in the table.

Fylde Men played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Didsbury Northern 2 in North West Division One.

Didsbury scored with their first shot but Fylde equalised 10 minutes later, a swift counter-attack resulting in a tap-in for Simon Holt.

Fylde then played some excellent hockey and two Jamie Oakes goals left them 3-1 up at half-time.

Didsbury pulled one back within five minutes of the restart and Fylde paid for missed chances as the visitors equalised with 10 seconds remaining. Jay Currey was Fylde’s man of the match for a third successive week.

Fylde 2 lost 4-0 away to the Kirkby Lonsdale first team in Division Three North and Fylde 3 played out an amazing 6-6 draw at home to the Kirksby Londsale Seconds in Four North.

Martin Hayes’ goal from a short corner gave Fylde an early lead but they paid for losing possession in key areas, trailing 4-1 by half-time.

It became 6-2 with 15 minutes remaining but two more Hayes goals completed his hat-trick and gave Fylde hope.

With five minutes left, Hayes scored a fourth when Luke Cosgrove’s cross deflected off Sadler’s stick.

And there was still time for man of the match Hayes to score a fifth and complete the fightback.

Fylde Ladies 2 defeated Didsbury Greys’ first team 2-1 in North West Division One.

Fylde attacked strongly from the start, and when Lisa Swaine’s strike from the first short corner was saved, Emma Dunkerley was on hand to convert the rebound.

Fylde continued to press but Didsbury equalised from a rare attack.

However, Fylde stayed focused after half-time, Dawn Child scoring the winner from one of a series of corners. The rest of the game was end-to-end but Fylde preserved their lead.

Fylde 3 won by the only goal away to Lancaster and Morecambe’s first team in Division Two North.

The visitors had a few early scares but took control and won five successive corners, though the first half ended goalless.

Strong runs down the wings by Charlotte Gornall and Marcy Jeffrey created chances for Fylde in the second half and captain Georgie Hampson scored the winner from a short corner.

Marcey Jeffrey’s late deflection denied Lancaster an equaliser and Abigail Johnson was player of the match.

Fylde 4 won 4-2 away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 2 after a nervy to this Three North game.

But as Amy Carter and Lisa Perry passed well, Fylde opened the scoring. The hosts equalised and Fylde were pegged back again by half-time after Patsy Crowther made it 2-1. Keira Tomes put Fylde ahead for the third time and Lali Atherton made it four from Perry’s cross.

Fylde 5 went down 6-0 away to the Leyland and Chorley first team in Four North (Central). They kept fighting and Fran Loffler Thompson made some amazing saves. Clare Thornhill stayed solid at left-back.

It was a disappointing weekend for the Lytham St Annes club. LSA Ladies lost 1-0 to Deeside Ramblers, who proved their toughest opponents this season in the North West Premier Division.

LSA defended fiercely, with player of the match Emily Peacock outstanding in goal, though Deeside did break the deadlock with a solid strike before half-time.

LSA had a couple of chances in the second half but Deeside remained dominant. Hazel Cockerill, Aimy Barrow, Emily Adams and Georgia Perkins were tireless in defence and the astounding Peacock made 17 saves.

Lytham Men lost 3-1 at home to Prescot in North West Division One. A Lytham side short of substitutes took the game to Prescot, attacking strongly down the wings, but could convert only one of their chances through Aaron Copeland. Solid defending saw Will Stephens named man of the match.

The Lytham second teams faced Preston and lost heavily.The ladies had only 10 players and lost 9-1 in NW Two North, conceding six in the second half, though Hannah Shore made some great saves.