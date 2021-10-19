Fylde Hockey Club teams defeat Alderley Edge and Lytham St Annes topple Wilmslow

Fylde Ladies were 3-0 home winners in Conference North as the return of captain Vicky Rukin boosted confidence.

After a goalless first quarter, Fylde began to dominate and were rewarded with a penalty corner goal from Lucy Woods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalmouth action from Fylde Women's victory over Alderley Edge

A goal up at half-time, Fylde were controlling play until an Alderley break and a penalty stroke. Fylde’s junior England keeper Anya Jackson made an excellent save.

The visitors couldn’t cope with the pace of the Fylde front line, and it wasn’t long until Taegan O’Hara found Pru Lindsey for a tap-in. Fylde were in control and a second Woods goal from a penalty corner completed the scoring.

Captain Rukin was player of the game in a convincing team performance.

Fylde Men travelled to Alderley Edge 2 in North West division one and won 4-2.

The game plan worked perfectly as they frustrated their hosts in the first 15 minutes and took the lead through new captain Gareth Sym from a short corner.

The home side equalised three minutes before half-time but Fylde were back in front within five minutes of the restart, Jordan Payne finishing a flowing attack.

Good work by Ben Doublas and Payne left Jamie Oakes with a tap-in for the third.

Alderley pulled one back but a well-worked team goal was finished by Payne sealed it two minutes from time.

Jacob Currey was man of the match and Adam Ball impressed on debut.

Fylde Ladies 2 were 2-1 winners away to the Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern first team in North West division one.

Fylde fell behind to a penalty flick but Nathasha Hartley-Smith equalised. Fylde had a goal disallowed before netting the winner through Sally Robinson in a determined and organised display.

Fylde 3 had no game and Fylde 4 lost by the only goal at home to Windermere’s first team in division three north.

Abigail Johnson was back to lead the defence and Laura Knowles, Lisa Perry and Carly Wilde fought for an equaliser.

Fylde 5 won 2-0 away to Lancaster 3 in division four north. The Lancaster keeper denied them until Lali Atherton capitalised on excellent teamwork for the first goal.

It was Fylde’s turn to defend strongly in the second half before Georgia Hampson sealed victory from the top of the D.

Fylde 6 were also away winners, 4-0 at Garstang 4 in division five north. Garstang started the game without a goalkeeper but defended well until Jessie Allen opened the scoring and Abbie Warburton made it 2-0 at half-time.

Katie Leil made it three from Nikki Richmond’s short corner, then Allen’s second completed the scoring. Kate Ralson and Priyanka Rajan impressed on debut.

A depleted Fylde Men’s 2 lost 4-1 at home to the Kendal first team in North West three north.

An attack down the right led to the only goal of the first half by the visitors but Fylde kept their heads up.

Phil Hope equalised with a precise flick but Kendal added three more, despite excellent goalkeeping and defending by Rory Mower, player of the match Ben Mortimer and Si Allen.

An influx of young players caught the eye for Fylde 3 in their 4-3 defeat away to Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in division four north.

Fylde took the lead early from Nigel Sadler’s spin and shot but the hosts equalised from a penalty stroke.

Sadler’s shooting skills continued to trouble Lancaster and he squared the ball for Harry Marsh to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The home side equalised again but Fylde then enjoyed their best spell. They had plenty of shots but only one was converted, by Oli Holmes. And Lancaster hit back with an equaliser five minutes from time, followed by a last-gasp winner, though this was a very promising Fylde performance.

Lytham St Annes Ladies achieved their 2-1 home win over Wilmslow with no substitutes. LSA withstood early pressure before creating a flurry of chances but it was the visitors who opened the scoring.

But after a delay for an injury to a Wilmslow player, LSA gained the ascendancy and the lead with two thunderous strikes from short corners by player of the match Emily Adams.

Frustrated Wilmslow were shown a selection of cards as LSA held out for the win.

LSA 2 lost 4-2 away to their Kirkby Stephen counterparts despite twice taking the lead in the first half. The hosts were level by half-time and won it with two more goals despite a positive LSA display.

LSA 3 lost 6-1 to the Leyland and Chorley first team, having taken the lead through Jess Mason.

The visitors scored four by half-time and added two more despite fine saves by Anna Filipo and the efforts of player of the match Libby Chandler.

Lytham St Annes Men were buoyed by their week off but lost 7-0 at home to Liverpool Sefton in North West division one.

Lytham came out firing but the tide turned with two goals in quick succession and Liverpool had a third by half-time. Goalkeeper Andy Payne was Lytham’s man of the match against clinical opponents.

LSA 2 gave a great display to win 2-1 away to Kirkby Lonsdale 2, with Jake Elliot and Eddie Hodgkinson on debut.

Some fine saves by keeper Joe Craig ensured the half finished goalless, then LSA took the lead from a father-and-son move by Martyn and Connor Burnett, finished by the latter.

More good work by Connor enabled Elliot to crown his debut with the winner before the hosts pulled one back. Theo Hauff was excellent in his first game at left-back.