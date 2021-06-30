Fylde coast golf round-up: Burns wins Centenary Vase at Fairhaven

Four-handicapper David had rounds of 72 and 74 for the two-day competition to win with a scored of 146.

Burns won by a shot from second-placed Gareth Edwards and Peter Shirtliff in third, both scoring 75+72=147.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Burns receives the Centenary Vase at Fairhaven from captain Keiron Reilly

The best gross prize went to scratch player David Harris (76+73=149), while the round one winner was Aaron Bond and the round two winner Keith Turner, both with a 69. 140 players completed day one and 78 day two.

The Captain’s Prize to Ladies was won by Sally Muschamp (70+78=148). Carol Hood was runner-up (73+76=149) and Vanessa Barrow scored the best gross (92+86=178).

Divisional winners for round one were as follows: Div 1, Pat Evans, nett 75; Div 2, Linda Smith, 68; Div 3, Vera Schofield, 75.

And for round two: Div 1, Jackie Malin, 75; Div2, Suzie Kay, 75; Div 3, Sunni Wang, 73.

The Ladies’ nine-hole stableford was won by Angela Greenhalgh with 22 points.

Margaret Clark is this year’s captain of The Fylde Society Of Lady Golf Captains.

As part of her year’s celebrations, Margaret hosted a team of four American Texas Scramble competition for the ladies at Knott End, her home club, with all proceeds going to her chosen charity, The Alzheimer’s Association.

The winners were Lady Captain Felicity Lawson, Linda Fearn, Jayne Emmington and Elaine Blackburn with a nett score of 57.

Runners-up were Diane Turner, Joyce Wright, Carol Kershaw and Janet Gorry, and third Catherine Hutchings, Susan Hurst, Christine Hands and Fiona Rigby, both teams with a nett 60.

This week’s top tip from Alastair Taylor, teaching professional at Heron’s Reach Golf Club, will help you to take fewer putts without any extra work on your putting...

Many golfers count how many putts they have during their round and they are usually disappointed because they think the total should be lower.

Even when they spend some time practising their putting, they still do not improve their numbers.

If this applies to you, then I want you to consider what the length of your first putt usually is.

Most golfers never chip, pitch or hit bunker shots close enough to the hole to one-putt.

They often leave themselves too far away and occasionally three-putt as a result.

So if you want to reduce the number of putts per round, spend time working on your chipping, pitching and bunker shots.

If you can reduce the length of the first putt on each green, you will definitely reduce your scores.

For more free tips and help with your golf, watch Ali’s YouTube channel AliTaylorGolf or contact him at [email protected]