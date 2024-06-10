Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood pulled further clear at the top of the Northern Premier Cricket League with derby day victory over Blackpool on Saturday.

Declan Clerkin’s men picked up a sixth win in eight with a four-wicket success, giving them a 12-point lead over Leyland who sit in second place.

Having chosen to bat first at Stanley Park, Blackpool completed their 50 overs on 193-5.

Clerkin (1-21) struck early, removing Rishit Sharma (10), before Blackpool rebuilt with Kasim Munir and Shivam Chaudhary taking them past 50.

Munir (14) fell to Matt Siddall (2-37) and Chaudhary (24) to Jeremy Davies (1-50) as 52-1 quickly became 56-3.

Andrew Needham and Josh Boyne almost doubled the score, adding 52 for the fourth wicket before the former became Siddall’s second victim for 22.

Vathsal Govind (1-63) sent back Jake Muncaster (14) after a stand of 44 with Boyne, who dominated the second half of Blackpool’s innings.

Twelve fours meant he finished 86 not out from only 85 balls, adding an unbroken 41 for the sixth wicket with Ben Howarth (eight not out).

Fleetwood’s reply saw them take victory by reaching 197-6 with three deliveries remaining.

They looked well set as Tomas King and Davies put on 60 for the first wicket.

That stand was dominated by King as Davies had only made 10 before he was out to Boyne (2-19).

It began a Blackpool fightback as Joe Davis (0) was dismissed by Chaudhary (1-50) before King’s 68-ball 63 – including nine fours and a six – ended when he was run out.

Boyne then accounted for Andy Drake (4), followed by the exit of Charlie Clark (4) to Matt Grindley (1-36).

When Arran Lewin (1-30) then sent back Clerkin (10), it left Fleetwood on 127-6 and Blackpool firmly in the game.

However, Govind was joined by Nathan Bend for a matchwinning stand of 70 for the seventh wicket.

Bend hit two sixes in finishing 35 not out from as many balls, while Govind’s 62 not out contained four boundaries and a maximum.

At the other end of the table, St Annes’ struggles continued as they lost by 23 runs in a low-scoring encounter at Longridge.

An eighth defeat in 10 matches came after they had bowled out the hosts for 120 at Newsham.

Lukman Vahaluwala struck early, removing openers Taariq Chiecktey (0) and Josh Mullin (2) on his way to figures of 3-38.

Longridge skipper Luke Platt (31) and Zac Christie (20) led the fightback, producing the highest partnership of the match with 49 for the third wicket.

St Annes continued to take wickets regularly as Mitch Bolus removed Platt, Zach Procter (0), Tom Turner (23) and Gabriel Dowthwaite (0) in taking 4-33.

Yohan De Silva claimed 2-20, seeing off Alex Mason (12) and Henry Procter (3), while Vahaluwala ended matters by dismissing Jake Durnell (11).

In reply, St Annes lost wickets in clusters as they were rolled over for 97.

Luke Jardine (5), Vahaluwala (20), De Silva (0) and Gurman Bains (2) were out as they slumped from 19-0 to 32-4.

Skipper Nathan Bolus (16) was next to go, followed quickly by Ryan Birkman (9), Mitch Bolus (6) and Ashen Daluwattage (1).

That left St Annes 60-8, only for James Bradley and Thomas Bradley to offer some resistance.

They added 34 for the ninth wicket, a stand that ended when James Bradley (8) was run out, before Thomas Bradley (18) was dismissed three runs later to ensure defeat.

Lytham ended their three-match losing run, seeing off St Helens Town by 124 runs in the Liverpool Competition First Division.

After choosing to bat first, Lytham declared on 222-7 after watching Tom Jefferson and TJ Bailey add 130 for the fifth wicket.

Guy Roberts had earlier made 47 but three wickets for William Griffiths had reduced them to 70-4.

Jefferson and Bailey counter-attacked, taking Lytham to 200 when the former was dismissed by Sibusiso Maseko for 62.

Bailey eventually fell for 72 as Griffiths took 3-61 and Maseko 3-79 for a visiting team whose reply saw them all out for 98.

Lytham’s opening bowlers, Zak Foulkes and Jamie Thomson, effectively won them the match in reducing the opposition to 17-7.

Foulkes claimed 5-4 in dismissing Ryan Donnelly (1), Robert Shuttleworth (0), James Marrable (1), Maseko (0) and Griffiths (2), while Thomson (2-24) saw off Jamie Ellis (4) and Daniel Murphy (0).

St Helens skipper David Gaskell and Craig Black then held up Lytham’s victory bid, adding 67 for the eighth wicket.

That stand was ended by Matt Taaffe, who removed Black (26) and Gaskell (34), before dismissing Ellis Taylor (5) to seal victory and finish with 3-4.

Saturday’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division action also saw a derby between Thornton Cleveleys and Great Eccleston.

The match at Illawalla saw TC win by eight wickets in the Premier Division after bowling out their opponents for 100.

Josh Rolinson was outstanding with bat and ball, taking a season’s-best 6-36 before scoring 54 not out from 38 balls in TC’s 101-2.

Rolinson removed all the top six as Great Ecc crumbled from 67-2 to 81-8, Jake Apperley polishing off the tail in taking 4-40.

Fylde stay second in division 1A after they posted 235-5 against Longridge 2, who were all out for 191 in reply.

Play ended early at BAC/EE Preston, where Kirkham and Wesham were 59-6 chasing the home team’s 106 all out.

Sunday brought cup action with Blackpool beating Thornton Cleveleys to reach the last eight of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO.

Batting first, TC fell from 79-3 to 125 all out as Lewin claimed 3-16.

Blackpool’s reply saw them breeze to 127-2 inside 24 overs, Needham 41 not out from only 25 balls and Chaudhary with an undefeated 31.