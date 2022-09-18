Fylde coast cricket round-up: Lytham and Great Eccleston miss out on final day

Both teams had gone into the final round of matches in their respective competitions, still with hopes of a successful end to the campaign.

Lytham’s fate would have hurt the most, given they dropped from first to third in division one of the Liverpool Competition.

They had gone into their last match against Caldy two points ahead of Rainford with Colwyn Bay 14 further back.

Tom Hessey (right) took centre stage with the bat as Lytham missed out on promotion

However, Lytham went down by nine wickets and only picked up five points, which allowed Rainford to win the title after beating Sefton Park.

Colwyn Bay took the second promotion spot, four points ahead of Lytham, with victory over Ainsdale.

Having been asked to bat first by their visitors, Lytham declared on 231-4 after using up 54 overs.

Myles Child (13) and Guy Roberts (2) fell cheaply as they slipped to 30-2.

Tom Hessey and skipper Matt Taaffe rebuilt, adding 68 before the latter was out for 38.

Josh Holden’s dismissal for 16 left Lytham 151-4 but Hessey and Toby Lester added an unbroken 80.

Lester hit seven fours and a six in making 46 not out from only 28 balls, while Hessey anchored the innings to finish on 111 not out.

Caldy, nevertheless, breezed to victory by reaching 232-1 inside 46 overs.

Mark Wilkie (26) fell to Holden with the score on 61 but Haroon Khan and Christopher Edwards took the game away from Lytham with a stand of 171.

Edwards hit eight fours in his 58 not out but Khan dominated, finishing undefeated on 132.

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, Great Eccleston also finished third despite beating Torrisholme by five wickets.

After choosing to bat first, Great Ecc bowled out their visitors for 132 with Alexander Rhodes taking 4-30.

Joe McMillan’s 30 not out led the Great Ecc reply as they reached 135-5 and took the full 12 points.

It wasn’t enough though as second-placed Eccleston ensured promotion to the Northern Premier Cricket League with victory over Euxton.

Champions Fleetwood had a losing end to the campaign, beaten by 15 runs when they hosted Thornton Cleveleys.

Thorntons batted first and were all out for 171, opener Greg Tirrell making 56 before Joshua Sackfield contributed a priceless 40 down the order.

Declan Clerkin took 3-31 and Jack Wilkinson 3-32 before Fleetwood were all out for 156 as Daniel Howard claimed 4-13.

Kirkham and Wesham lost by eight runs at Croston, who fell from 108-0 to 187 all out, Max Harper making 77 as Antony Wilson took 5-67.

In reply, K&W slipped to 57-5 before they were eventually all out for 179.

Christopher Wilson and Antony Wilson added 51 for the final wicket before the former was last out for 68.

Division 1A champions Mawdesley saw off Fylde by 132 runs, Fyffe Dennis hitting 132 in their 307-8 before Fylde’s reply ended on 175-9.

As for division two, Wrea Green finished second as they were 176 all out against Whittingham and Goosnargh and skittled them for 86.

They were a point ahead of St Annes’ seconds, who limited Fulwood and Broughton to 126-7 and replied with 127-0.