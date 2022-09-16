Fylde coast cricket: Season hinges on final game for Lytham

Three teams are vying to win two places in the premier division, with leaders Lytham just two points ahead of Rainford, while Colwyn Bay are 14 further back.

Lytham's noon showdown is at home to a Caldy side just seven points clear of the relegation zone and so with everything to play for themselves.

Matt Taaffe leads Lytham into their decisive final fixture of the season on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Lytham know just how hard teams threatened with the drop will fight, after Bootle battled to held them to a draw last Saturday.

Lytham skipper Matt Taaffe told The Gazette: “It's all set up for a good game and Caldy need to win, so they will be no pushovers.

“They will not want to lose, just like Bootle who did the job against us and batted well.

“Hopefully we'll get over the line and will have a packed house to enjoy it.”

The last day of the Fylde coast cricket season also brings the final Palace Shield fixtures and Great Eccleston still have an outside chance of following champions Fleetwood in sealing promotion to the Northern Premier League.

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES

Liverpool Competition first division: Lytham v Caldy (noon)

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division (1.0): Fleetwood v Thornton Cleveleys, Great Eccleston v Torrisholme, Croston v Kirkham and Wesham

Division 1A (1.0): Fylde v Mawdesley

Division 1B (1.0): Blackpool 2 v Fleetwood 2, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Leyland 2, Chorley 2 v Great Eccleston 2