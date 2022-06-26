Fylde coast cricket round-up: Fleetwood's perfect 10 on a day of struggle elsewhere

Blackpool remain third in the Northern Premier Cricket League but were grateful for their last pair as they hung on at Fulwood and Broughton.

The hosts batted first at Highfield, where they fell from 147-2 to 202 all out at the close.

Matthew Smith had made 74 and Sonal Dinusha 66 but Dylan Henshall ran through the lower order to claim 5-45.

Ashton Charles made a half-century for St Annes against Garstang

In reply, Tomas King (16), Kasim Munir (8), Josh Boyne (1) and Stuart Ashford (0) all fell as Blackpool’s 30-0 became 47-4.

Henshall and Ben Howarth added 54 before the former was out for 49.

Howarth had reached 24 before he was out to Dinusha, who also sent back Jake Muncaster (12), Matt Grindley (0) and Kawsar Ahmed (9) to claim 4-42.

That left Blackpool 127-9 but an unbroken stand of 20 between skipper Paul Danson (12 not out) and Ali Munir (four not out) ensured they finished on 147-9 and gained four points.

St Annes sit sixth after losing by five wickets against leaders Garstang.

Batting first, St Annes made it to 204-6 from 49 overs as a number of players made solid contributions.

Openers Ashton Charles (53) and Tom Higson (37) were the top scorers, though Lukman Vahaluwala (28), Alex Bradley (23), Harry Birkman (21 not out) and Nathan Bend (20) also chipped in.

Danny Gilbert took 3-62, Rizwan Patel 2-43 and Joel Derham 1-35 for the visitors.

The Garstang replay saw Vahaluwala pick up 3-35 but the visitors’ Indian professional, Punit Nisht, dominated proceedings.

He needed only 88 deliveries to reach 108 not out in their reply of 205-5.

Fleetwood CC made it a perfect 10 in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight with victory against Penwortham.

They won a low-scoring encounter by four wickets to stay 36 points clear at the top approaching the midway point of the season.

Again, the bowlers laid the platform as Penwortham were asked to bat and were all out for 100 after being reduced to 26-6.

Zac Corcoran saw off Nathan Walmsley (0), Matthew Walmsley (7) and Robbie Sumner (0) as Bob Baines (3-32) also dismissed Martyn Brierley (0), Sam Ryding (3) and Ian Walmsley (1).

Kriston Yearwood led the fightback with 51 before becoming a fourth wicket for Corcoran (4-22).

Declan Clerkin (2-20) saw off Neil Patel (6) and Ashley Billington (1), while Jack Wilkinson (1-18) picked up the wicket of Cameron Fish (5).

Fleetwood’s reply had seen them reach 64-1 before losing a group of wickets in eventually making 103-6.

Atiq Uz-Zaman (0) was out early but Charlie Clark (34) and Harry McAleer (29) staged a recovery.

They fell, along with Clerkin (5), Adam Sharrocks (7) and James Gregson (0), but Joseph Davis (14 not out) and William Haddow (six not out) ensured victory.

Great Eccleston saw off Kirkham and Wesham by 34 runs and moved into second place in the process.

Having opted to bat first, Great Eccleston made 217-6 with Joe Davies hitting 51.

K&W, facing a revised run chase of 224 from 42 overs, were all out for 190 as Ryan Tucker made 54 but Mohamed Nadeem took 4-55.

Thornton Cleveleys also picked up a win, posting a seven-wicket defeat of Barrow.

Having asked their hosts to bat first, Thornton Cleveleys bowled out Barrow for 162 as Joshua Rolinson took 5-43.

Thornton Cleveleys then responded with 163-3, opener Jake Holmes 70 not out.

Elsewhere, Fylde picked up a comfortable victory against New Longton in Division 1A, reaching 181-8 and bowling out their opponents for 84.

Division two leaders Wrea Green were eight-wicket winners against Penwortham, dismissing them for 100 and replying with 101-2.

Norcross, however, lost by 85 runs at home to Longridge as they made 89-7 after the visitors posted 174-8.

Lytham CC lost top spot in the Liverpool Competition First Division after their first defeat of the season.

Visitors Sefton Park departed with a 36-run victory from another low-scoring encounter.

Sefton Park had chosen to bat first and were all out for 114 after Josh Holden and Toby Lester had worked their way through the top order.

Holden accounted for Benjamin Percival (0), Paul Horton (0) and George Lee (34), while Lester dismissed Scott Aitchison (6) and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy (6) to leave Sefton Park 48-5.

Huzaifa Tabir (4) was next to go, run out, before Holden made it five wickets for the day by seeing off Jack Thorley (6) and Leo Spilsbury (8).

Akash Vashist then dismissed James Stirling (6) before the last pair of Sam Parkinson and James Dixon added 26.

Parkinson (26) fell to Tom Jefferson, leaving Dixon 15 not out as Holden took 5-39, Lester 2-38, Jefferson 1-6 and Vashist 1-14.

Lytham’s hopes of a ninth win in 10 were ended when they were all out for 78 in reply.

Ed Fiddler (16) and Jefferson (5) had been dismissed as they reached 41-2, when the wicket of Guy Roberts (5) saw the last eight fall for only 37 runs.

Having seen off Jefferson and Roberts, Zubair dismissed Matt Taaffe (0) to finish with 3-20.

Dixon had accounted for Fiddler before seeing off Vashist (18) and Holden (5) to claim 3-41.