The Red Rose were on 133-6 when play was stopped because of the conditions, with Steven Croft scoring 52 runs off 41 balls in the second game of the week at his home ground.

It was a bright day at the start of proceedings, before the rain clouds closed in and eventually halted the match.

Josh Bohannon was the first man to go, as he was bowled by Ben Raine in the early stages.

Lancashire's game with Durham had no result

He was replaced Croft, with the local lad posting some good points in the fourth over, hitting 16 runs off three balls, as two sixes came either side of a four.

The fifth wasn’t as prosperous for Lancashire.

Liam Trevaskis took both Luke Wells and Rob Jones, with the latter going for a duck.

Tim David lasted a bit longer, scoring 16 off 11 balls, before being caught by Nathan Sowter in the ninth over.

Croft formed his best partnership with George Bell, as the pair posted 55 runs together, before the debutant was caught.

It was a good first outing for the 19-year-old, scoring 31 from 27 balls, with two fours and a six.

Croft, who had just reached his half century, was briefly joined by Danny Lamb, before his new partner was caught as well.