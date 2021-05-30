Fylde coast cricket round-up: Blackpool dominate derby at Fleetwood, first win for St Annes, back-to-back losses for Lytham

Having recently defeated their neighbours in the 40-Over Cup and ECB National knockout, Blackpool made equally light work of Saturday’s league encounter at Broadwater, winning by eight wickets after dismissing the hosts for 94 in 44.3 overs.

Matt Grindley removed all Fleetwood’s top five for a combined score of 41 to return 5-21 from his 15 overs.

Five-wicket bowling hero Matt Grindley also helped out in the field for Blackpool, here saving a boundary, though a couple of Fleetwood supporters look unimpressed

That’s 11 victims in two games for the in-form strike bowler and three five-fors already this season.

Professional Shivam Chauhan polished off the tail for 3-27, paving the way for Blackpool’s fifth straight win since the Indian’s arrival.

Opener Sam Dutton then saw Blackpool home at 95-2 in 23.3 overs with an unbeaten 57, which included 10 fours. It was a third half-century this season for Dutton, who also took three catches.

Blackpool stay third and 14 points behind leaders Longridge, who are four points clear of Netherfield. Fleetwood, who were without professional Dyllan Matthews, drop into the bottom two after this fifth defeat in seven games.

A stand of 126 between Nathan Bolus and Alex Bradley ensured that St Annes broke their duck with a six-wicket home victory over Garstang, who had won three of their opening six.

The visitors were inserted and did well to reach 186-8 from 60-5 as wicketkeeper Matthew Crowther shared in stands of 52 for the sixth wicket and 60 for the seventh with top scorer Danny Gilbert.

Crowther finished unbeaten on 38, while number eight Gilbert hit 43 from 46 balls with five boudaries. Harry Birkman took 3-37 for St Annes.

The Vernon Road club’s fears at 19-3 were then eased by the century partnership between opener Bradley (63) and Bolus, whose 84 from 131 balls included 11 boundaries. Eighth-placed St Annes sealed victory with 15 balls remaining at 187-4.

Other results: Chorley 137 lost to Netherfield 206-8 by 69 runs, Fulwood and Broughton 117 lost to Longridge 241-7 by 124 runs, Kendal 184 beat Lancaster 158 by 26 runs, Morecambe 269-9 drew with Leyland 202-9.

It’s back-to-back defeats for Lytham in the Liverpool Competition after a 56-run reverse at Fleetwood Hesketh.

The hosts chose to bat and were dismissed for 142 in 43 overs, the innings held together by opener David Christie, whose 60 from 62 balls featured eight fours and two sixes.

Christie steered his side from a perilous 34-4 – the rest of the top five scored only eight between them - as Josh Holden took his first five-for this season (5-55 from 22) .

However, the Lytham wickets then tumbled from 46-2 and they were all out for 86 in 37.3 overs, the final five men in managing 11 between them.

Sabbir Patel took 5-33 and Ryan Thomas 3-20 as Thomas Hessey and Richard Staines shared Lytham’s top scorer of 19.

This leaves Lytham sixth in the first division, 25 points behind leaders Highfield who visit Church Road on Saturday.

Lytham are also out of the NatWest Club T20, beaten by 10 runs at Newton-le-Willows in the preliminary round on Thursday.

Lytham were chasing 153-6 after putting the hosts in but could only reach 143-5 despite Thomas Jefferson’s 54 from 44 balls (seven fours).

Half-centuries by captain Chris Chambers (55 from 45 balls) and Liam Jenkins (51 from 44) had rescued Newton from 47-5.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier Division: Barrow 180-2 (G Reynolds 72, J Singleton 61) beat Great Eccleston 177-6 (J McMillan 39) by eight wickets, Fylde 68 (J Armer 3-17, A Billington 3-25) lost to Penwortham 69-3 by seven wickets, Kirkham and Wesham 158-3 (S Wright 81, M Brooks 53no, J Rolinson 3-32) beat Thornton Cleveleys 155-8 (J Apperley 46, A Hogarth 4-43, A Wilson 4-46) by seven wickets, South Shore 120 (I Iqbal 42, N Ali 4-19) lost to Preston 179 (N Ashford 4-55) by 59 runs, Croston 127-5 beat Eccleston 126 by five wickets, Vernon Carus 183-7 lost to Penrith 174-7 by three wickets.

Division 1B: Blackpool 2 76 (W Reader 3-13, E Howard 3-17) lost to Fleetwood 2 77-1 (B Reader 39no) by nine wickets, Garstang 2 195-4 (A Cook 65) beat St Annes 2 145-7 (A Cook 4-37) by 50 runs, Great Eccleston 2 125 (J Whittle 44) lost to Kendal 2 126-0 (D Batty 64no, S Hyland 50no) by 10 wickets.