New Blackpool professional Shivam Chauhan needed to move north for 'tough cricket'

Blackpool CC have won all four matches convincingly since their new Indian professional arrived at the start of the month, none more so than last weekend’s nine-wicket victory over Lancaster, who were dismissed for 27.

Indeed, ‘Shiv’ and Blackpool have been beaten only by the weather this month, with two matches abandoned.

Shivam Chauhan has been playing first-class cricket in India since 2016

The 23-year-old, a first-class cricketer with the Haryana team in his homeland since 2016, isn’t worried by the English weather and is relishing the challenge.

He told The Gazette: “I’m settling in well and I really like the club and the people, and I’m really looking forward to playing at Stanley Park when the ground is ready.

“I know English conditions well and have played in Middlesex for the past four years.

“I could have had another season in the south – I also had offers from clubs in Brighton and Surrey – but I wanted to come up north for the first time.

“My agent told me the cricket is tough up here and I need more competitive cricket. I get a good vibe from the ground and everything about the club.”

It’s another busy weekend for Shiv, with Blackpool’s first Northern Premier League derby of the season at Fleetwood tomorrow followed by a 40-over Cup semi-final at Longridge on Sunday.

The all-rounder has already faced Fleetwood twice in cup competitions this month, featuring in a 90-run win in the 40-over competition and in a seven-wicket success in the first round of the ECB National Club Competition.

Shiv claimed five wickets in those cup-ties with his medium-pacers and returned 3-7 from 6.2 overs against Lancaster last weekend.

His next target is a big innings with the bat, having found his feet with 43 in the National Club game at Broadwater.

He added: “I’ve got some early wickets, which is good. The conditions have been wet and friendly for bowlers.

“Quarantine was not good for me because I’m a guy who just wants to get out there and play. I do need to train more and then I can score a double century!

“I’ve been doing coaching with the juniors and then will be offering one v ones. I love doing that but it means I haven’t had much time yet just to train for myself.

“I just love cricket. Basically, I left my family when I was very young and moved to Delhi for cricket. I would play every day if I could.”

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

Northern Premier League: Fleetwood v Blackpool, St Annes v Garstang, Chorley v Netherfield, Fulwood and Broughton v Longridge, Kendal v Lancaster, Morecambe v Leyland.

Liverpool Competition first division: Fleetwood Hesketh v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division: Barrow v Great Eccleston, Fylde v Penwortham, Kirkham and Wesham v Thornton Cleveleys, South Shore v Preston, Croston v Eccleston, Vernon Carus v Penrith.

Division 1B: Blackpool 2 v Fleetwood 2, Garstang 2 v St Annes 2, Great Eccleston 2 v Kendal 2.

Division 2: Eccleston 2 v Norcross, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Gregson Lane, Wrea Green v Torrisholme 2.

SUNDAY

NPCL 40-over Cup semi-finals: Longridge v Blackpool, Chorley v Garstang.