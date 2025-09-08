Fylde coast cricket review: St Annes' stunned by opposition run chase

Tom Bradley was among the runs in St Annes' weekend defeat Photo: Daniel Martino

St Annes’ NPCL promotion bid will go to the final day after defeat last weekend also saw them surrender top spot in division two.

Nathan Bolus’ players lost by seven wickets to Barrow at Vernon Road.

Having batted first, St Annes finished their 50 overs on 245-7 after being 35-3 at one stage.

Promod Maduwantha and Tom Bradley led the fightback, adding 148 for the fourth wicket before the latter fell for 69.

Maduwantha continued on his way, eventually being dismissed for 140 with two balls left of the innings.

Barrow’s reply, however, saw them reach 248-3 in only 46 overs as three batters reached half-centuries.

Drew Postlethwaite hit 75 and Dikshant Vairagi 50 before Sam Dutton (73 not out) and Jack Singleton (25 not out) saw Barrow home.

That defeat saw St Annes leapfrogged at the top by Carlisle, who are four points ahead, while Euxton are nine points adrift of St Annes after beating Great Eccleston.

Ben Houghton’s 152-ball 167 helped Euxton post 300-6 before Great Ecc were bundled out for 23 in reply.

Six batters fell without scoring with Jack Shovelton taking 5-4 and Joseph Bowden 4-18.

Thornton Cleveleys can still catch fourth-placed Penwortham after a 95-run win against Mawdesley at Illawalla.

Batting first, TC compiled 284-7 with Josh Borrell (65), Christopher Hedges (58) and Joshua Sackfield (47) all contributing.

Mawdesley’s response ended with them all out for 189 as Josh Rolinson claimed 3-25 and Daniel Howard 3-48.

In division one, Blackpool were five-run winners at Leyland.

Andrew Needham (101) and Matt Taaffe (98 not out) added 140 for the fifth wicket in Blackpool’s 231-7.

Leyland’s reply saw them all out for 226 with two balls left, Josh Boyne taking the last wicket in picking up 4-77 after Matt Grindley’s 4-63.

Fleetwood lost for the 14th time in 17 league matches, going down by six wickets against Netherfield at Broadwater.

Seven batters failed to score during Fleetwood’s 112 all out, in which Jeremy Davies (57), Nathan Bend (27) and Oliver Davidson (14) were the only players in double figures.

Netherfield took victory as they posted 114-4 midway through the 38th over, Ben Barrow (25) their top scorer as Matt Siddall took 3-35.

Kirkham and Wesham will finish bottom of the Palace Shield Premier Division barring penalty points imposed on any of the sides above them.

They are 25 points adrift at the bottom after losing by 31 runs at Penrith, who saw Greg Cameron hit 138 in their 268-6.

Niall Dunn made 58 for K&W, who had been 164-2 before being dismissed for 237.

Fylde leapfrogged Torrisholme into fourth after beating them by 23 runs.

Theo Smith’s 81 helped Fylde to 190-5 before Torrisholme were dismissed for 167, Dan Smith finishing with 4-39.

Lytham collected a first win in five after beating Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division leaders Liverpool by two wickets.

Having asked their visitors to bat first, Lytham saw them reach 101-2 before taking the last eight wickets for 79 runs.

Seshan Udara took 4-38 and Anthony Mulligan 3-42 as Liverpool were 180 all out.

Udara (43) added 60 with Henry Roberts (19) for Lytham’s third wicket but, from 79-2, they collapsed to 139-8.

Mulligan (22 not out) and skipper Ryan Norris (17 not out) added an unbroken 42 in seeing them home.