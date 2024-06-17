Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Annes CC’s poor start to the Northern Premier Cricket League season continued on Saturday, when most teams sought to try and avoid the wet weather.

The only match approaching a full 50-over complement for both teams came at Vernon Road, where St Annes lost by four wickets to fellow strugglers Mawdesley.

Having chosen to bat first, St Annes were dismissed for 149 midway through the 43rd over.

Mawdesley’s opening bowlers, Josh Unsworth and Josh Adamson, were their leading performers after claiming 3-46 and 4-29 respectively.

Thomas Bradley top-scored for St Annes in their Northern Premier Cricket League defeat to Mawdesley Picture: Daniel Martino

Adamson removed Yohan De Silva (4) early on before Lukman Vahaluwala led a recovery, along with skipper Nathan Bolus.

They had added 22 when the captain (3) was out to Josh Unsworth, making the score 31-2.

It then became 75-6 as Adamson picked up the wickets of Gurman Bains (2), Vahaluwala (35) and Mitch Bolus (0), while Daniel Unsworth (1-27) sent back James Bradley (3).

The lower order rallied, Thomas Bradley and Ryan Birkman putting on 37 before the latter fell to Dominic Hendricks for 16.

Thomas Bradley (38) was out to Josh Unsworth without further addition, leaving the score 112-8.

Joe Davies and Joe Hayton rallied again, adding 34; a partnership that ended when the former was out for 14 and became Hendricks’ second wicket (2-37).

Josh Unsworth had the final say, sending back Ashen Daluwattage (1), as Hayton finished 22 not out.

Mawdesley’s reply saw them reach their target after posting 151-6 in the 46th over.

The top order put them in a good position with Daniel Unsworth and Fyffe Dennis adding 79 for the first wicket.

Dennis (37) was first to go, followed by Daniel Unsworth (43), as both were dismissed by Hayton.

Vahaluwala then accounted for Hendricks (34) and Ben Munslow (6), either side of Hayton removing Christopher Andrews (1).

That meant 124-2 had become 128-5 before Mitch Bolus dismissed Nathan Trengrove (4) with seven runs needed for victory.

It was too little too late, however, as Lee Berrie (14 not out) took Mawdesley to their target.

Hayton led the St Annes attack, finishing with 3-24, while Vahaluwala claimed 2-36 and Mitch Bolus 1-27, as they finished with one point for their efforts.

It leaves St Annes without a victory in 12 matches across all competitions, having beaten Blackpool on the opening day.

The result also sees Mawdesley at the foot of the table and St Annes second-bottom after Euxton picked up 12 points in their draw against Fleetwood.

That was a result which saw Fleetwood’s lead at the top cut to only two points.

A match reduced to 22 overs a side saw the hosts make 137-5 when they batted first at Balshaw Park.

Fleetwood had early success as Declan Clerkin (1-39) had Joseph Barker stumped without scoring.

Skipper James Bone joined Ben Houghton and they added 58 before the latter was out to Matthew Siddall (33).

Siddall then removed Aneeq Hassan (8) and, when Vathsal Govind (1-38) dismissed Zane Gilder (12), it left Euxton 90-4.

Jack Shovelton hit a quickfire 17 before he was the third wicket for Siddall, who ended with 3-37.

Bone was still there at the close, three boundaries helping him finish 55 not out from only 62 balls.

The Fleetwood reply saw them 110-8 at the close as an early rebuild was followed by a quick loss of middle order wickets.

Tom King (3) and Charlie Clark (5) fell as Fleetwood were reduced to 18-2, followed by a stand of 39 between Govind and Andy Drake.

Govind fell for 15 to make it 57-3 before the wickets of Clerkin (10), Nathan Bend (1) and Callum Birtwell-Jones (0) saw them 77-6.

Drake and Joe Davis added 28 going into the final over, which saw Fleetwood needing an unlikely 33 for victory.

Davis (18) was out to the first ball and Drake (37) the last as Gilder took 3-37, Bone 2-4 and Shovelton 1-25.

Saturday was also a scheduled free day for Blackpool, which saw them drop to ninth after a win for Fulwood and Broughton, as well as Garstang taking five points after their abandonment against Netherfield.

Rain was the winner in the Liverpool Competition First Division as Lytham’s match at Spring View was cancelled, meaning five points apiece.

Play was also limited in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, where there was no result in Thornton Cleveleys’ match at Penrith.

Great Eccleston were in action, as they lost by 23 runs against visiting Carnforth.

A match reduced to 20 overs a side saw Carnforth bat first and compile 133-9, boosted by Ryan Nelson’s 40-ball 52.

Shane Dixon added 28 and Freddie Whatmuff 21 as Great Ecc’s Sandeep Gorige claimed 3-10.

In reply, Great Ecc were all out for 110 with one ball remaining in their reply as Mohamed Nadeem played a lone hand with 41 from 25 balls.

Whatmuff and Dylan Conroy did the damage, taking 5-27 and 4-30 respectively.

There was a similar outcome in division 1A, with no result in Fylde’s match at Netherfield 2, while Kirkham and Wesham lost by 31 runs to Garstang 2.

Another reduced-overs match saw Garstang bat first and make 183-7 in 25 overs, Dan Curwen’s 60 coming from only 40 balls.

Jamie Hogarth took 3-43 for Kirkham and Wesham, whose reply saw them finish on 151-6 in chasing an amended target of 183.