Fylde coast cricket review: St Annes' silverware after a dramatic final day

Mitch Bolus took six wickets as St Annes claimed the NPCL division two title Photo: Martin Bostock

St Annes CC clinched the Northern Premier Cricket League division two title and promotion on a dramatic final day of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Bolus’ players ensured division one cricket for 2026 with a five-wicket win at bottom club Mawdesley on Saturday.

Defeat for leaders Carlisle at top-two hopefuls Euxton, who needed to win and hope St Annes slipped up, meant the trophy also headed to Vernon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having asked Mawdesley to bat first, St Annes’ bowlers did their job in dismissing them for 133 midway through the 33rd over.

Nathan Trengrove and Aneeq Hassan had put on 48 for the second wicket before the former fell to Mitch Bolus for 31.

That left Mawdesley 55-2 before the last eight wickets fell for another 78 runs.

Hassan dominated the rest of Mawdesley’s innings, finishing 53 not out as Mitch Bolus led the way with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took 6-61 with Rory Urquhart (2-12) and Promod Maduwantha (2-37) claiming the other wickets to fall.

In reply, St Annes only needed 25 overs to reach their target in compiling 134-5.

Nathan Armstrong (32) and Maduwantha (10) added 50 for the third wicket as St Annes’ run chase benefited from the hosts’ 27 wides and three byes.

Tom Bradley (36 not out) and Alex Urquhart (15 not out) steered St Annes across the finishing line to victory, maximum points and a four-point advantage over Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton Cleveleys fell just short at Vernon Carus, where they were 82-3 chasing the hosts’ 87 all out.

Joshua Sackfield had taken 4-21 for TC before Josh Borrell’s undefeated 66 put them within sight of victory, only for play to end.

Great Eccleston lost by five wickets at Carnforth, where they batted first and were 144 all out.

Their hosts responded with 120-5 from 34.1 overs, putting them well in front of the 101 they needed at that stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those results meant TC ended in fifth position, two places and 26 points ahead of Great Ecc.

However, Saturday’s wet weather meant no matches were played to a conclusion in division one.

Only two balls were played at Garstang, where Fleetwood were 0-1, while no action was possible in Blackpool’s home match with Chorley.

It meant Fleetwood finished 41 points adrift at the foot of the table, while Blackpool completed their campaign in fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate round of matches in the Palace Shield Premier Division saw bottom club Kirkham and Wesham beaten by four wickets at Heysham.

A rain-affected game saw K&W bat first, finishing on 164-5 from 29 overs.

Tait Roberts-Hodgson (51) put on 89 for the fifth wicket with Liam Castellas, whose 47 not out came from 41 balls.

Heysham reached their target inside 26 overs, posting 169-6 with Jamie Antcliffe making 60 before Graeme Cassidy hit an undefeated 47 from only 21 deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde had a free Saturday as their match at Penrith was called off.

Lytham’s penultimate match in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division brought an eight-wicket defeat against Sefton Park.

Asked to bat first, Lytham collapsed from 44-3 to 70 all out with James Dixon claiming 7-31 and Huzaifa Zubair 3-31.

Seshan Udara (23) and Josh Holden (17) were the only Lytham batters in double figures before Sefton Park took victory by posting 71-2 in only 13 overs.