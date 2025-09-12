Fylde coast cricket preview: St Annes prepare for promotion shootout

St Annes' promotion bid comes down to the final game of the season Photo: Daniel Martino

Self-focus is the order of the day as St Annes CC’s promotion bid comes down to Saturday’s final game of the season.

The Vernon Road squad sits second in division two of the Northern Premier Cricket League, having been leapfrogged at the top by Carlisle after defeat to Barrow last time out.

St Annes travel to bottom club Mawdesley with a nine-point advantage over third-placed Euxton, who host Carlisle.

However, captain Nathan Bolus says his players have to concentrate on picking up the points they require rather than hoping for a favour elsewhere or relying on the weather forecast.

At the time of writing, that is predicting a 70 per cent chance of wet weather during the course of tomorrow afternoon.

Bolus told the Gazette: “It’s still in our hands. I’ve been trying to talk myself around the mindset of promotion having been the goal.

“We’re obviously in a very strong position to be able to achieve that but, having been top for 16 weeks, to have it going into the last week is a bit disappointing.

“I think once we got halfway through the season, winning the league crept into our minds but we can worry about that after the game.

“Our main focus is to get the points we need and then it doesn’t matter what happens elsewhere.

“I don’t think anyone wants the final weekend to be washed out and not have the drama that comes with three teams all having something to play for.

“We can only do what we can do, though the weather forecasts have been hit and miss this season so there’s every chance we still end up a playing a 50-over game!

“Mawdesley will want to finish on a high and every team in this league is competitive.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12pm): Blackpool v Chorley, Garstang v Fleetwood.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12pm): Carnforth v Great Eccleston, Mawdesley v St Annes, Vernon Carus v Thornton Cleveleys.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Heysham v Kirkham and Wesham, Penrith v Fylde.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Sefton Park.