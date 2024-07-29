Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood picked up what could be a crucial weekend win in their quest for this year’s Northern Premier Cricket League title.

Declan Clerkin’s players remained 35 points clear at the top with victory over a Chorley team who had started the day joint second with Leyland.

They were 75-run winners at Windsor Park after batting first and posting 175-7 from a reduced allocation of 40 overs.

Andy Drake (11) fell early on before Adam Sharrocks and Vathsal Govind added 48 for the second wicket.

Fleetwood's Vathsal Govind again made a vital contribution with the bat in their weekend win Picture: Daniel Martino

Sharrocks (28) was next to go before the dismissals of Scott Whittaker (2), Harry McAleer (4) and Charlie Clark (10) saw them 107-5.

Govind and Jeremy Davies countered, making 52 and 32 respectively, before Clerkin (10 not out) and Nathan Bend (12 not out) were there at the close.

Chorley’s reply saw them all out for 100 with eight overs remaining in their reply.

James Amor struck early, removing Will Moulton (5), before accounting for Miller Childs (13) and Edwin Moulton (14).

That left Chorley 37-3 and, having added another nine runs without further loss, they saw Matt Siddall get to work.

He picked up six of the remaining seven wickets to fall, starting with the dismissals of Jurie Snyman (8) and Ben Simpkins (13).

Govind then removed Joseph Tiffin (4), reducing Chorley to 73-6, before Siddall finished off matters.

He picked up the wickets of Kieran Yould (0), Alexander Howarth (7), Sam Steeple (0) and Zayn Wadiwala (24) to finish with 6-14 from 10 overs.

Amor collected 3-22 and Govind 1-41 as Fleetwood picked up a maximum 15 points for their efforts.

St Annes are 38 points adrift of a top-10 spot for next season’s NPCL First Division following a four-wicket loss to Fulwood and Broughton.

Having chosen to bat first, St Annes managed a full 50 overs in which they posted 164-9.

They were reduced to 20-2 with the dismissals of Nathan Armstrong (5) and Yohan De Silva (13) before the rest of the top order rallied.

Lukman Vahaluwala and skipper Nathan Bolus added 50 before the former was out for 28.

Nathan Bolus (33) fell with the score on 100, followed quickly by Thomas Bradley (7) and Ryan Birkman (0), as 100-3 became 112-6.

The dismissals of Mitch Bolus (2) and Luke Jardine (34) made it 130-8 before some late resistance from Joe Davies and Joe Hayton.

They added 27 before Davies (11) was out, leaving Hayton 17 not out and James Bradley five not out.

Fulwood and Broughton’s reply saw them reach 168-6 with five-and-a-half overs remaining.

Vahaluwala removed Matt Smith (14) and Brendan Morris (4), while Mitch Bolus dismissed Ewen Mansford (7) to leave St Annes well in the game with their opponents 30-3.

However, Ockert Erasmus and Ben Rosbottom led the Fulwood and Broughton fightback with a fourth-wicket stand of 68.

Rosbottom had reached 34 when he was out to Hayton, only for Erasmus to lead the run chase.

He added another 45 with James McWilliam (12), whose dismissal to Vahaluwala left the score 143-5.

The same bowler eventually accounted for Erasmus, though only after he had reached 76 in taking his team to within five runs of victory.

They duly reached their target, Ben Parkinson 13 not out and Jon Fenton five not out as Vahaulwala took 4-45, Hayton 1-32 and Mitch Bolus 1-46.

As for Blackpool, it was their weekend off as results elsewhere left them seventh in the table with a 14-point gap to third-placed Netherfield.

Lytham’s inconsistent Liverpool and District Competition First Division season continued with a seven-wicket defeat at Maghull.

Having elected to bat first, Lytham declared after reaching 220-7 in 49 overs.

Niall Dunn (17) was first to go, followed by Guy Roberts (13), as Lytham progressed to 73-2.

Ed Fiddler and Alex Higham added an innings-high stand of 48 before the former was dismissed for 60, leaving them 121-3.

Higham had made 40 in quick fashion before he was out with the score on 153.

Zak Foulkes (29) and skipper Matt Taaffe (39) also scored briskly before the close.

Nevertheless, Maghull made short work of their target by reaching 224-3 in only 44 overs.

Foulkes removed Jonathan Ring (5), who had been the junior partner in an opening stand worth 38.

Fellow opener Liam Crilly, who had taken 3-53 in Lytham’s innings, dominated with the bat in sharing a second-wicket partnership of 131 with Joe Campbell.

Crilly had hit 16 fours and a six before falling to Taaffe (1-53) for a 100-ball 107, leaving the hosts 169-2.

Campbell (41) became the second wicket for Foulkes (2-35) but Anthony Molloy and Nick Ritchie added an unbroken 47, both finishing 27 not out.

Saturday’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield matches saw defeats for three of the four Fylde coast sides playing in the top flight and Division 1A.

Thornton Cleveleys lost by 48 runs against Penwortham when they met at Illawalla in the Premier Division.

Having asked their visitors to bat first, TC reduced them to 24-5 before a fightback ended with Penwortham on 201-8.

Skipper Robbie Sumner led the way with 43 before an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 60 between Ryan Roberts (37 not out) and Ashley Billington (24 not out).

TC’s reply saw them all out for 153 as Rian Barnard top-scored with 44 and Daniel Howard added 35.

Great Eccleston lost by 19 runs at Lancaster, where they were 155-8 chasing the home team’s 174-6.

As for Division 1A, Fylde sit fourth after they were all out for 128 in reply to Westgate’s 149-7.

There was, however, victory for Kirkham and Wesham as they defeated Leyland 2 by three wickets by making 190-7 in reply to their visitors’ 188 all out.

Sunday saw TC beaten in the T20 division one play-off final, losing by 26 runs to Carnforth.