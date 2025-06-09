Fleetwood captain Declan Clerkin saw his side win on Sunday Photo: Daniel Martino

Fleetwood CC booked their place in the last eight of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation Knock Out on Sunday, though there was disappointment for Blackpool at the same stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan Clerkin’s players were one-wicket winners in a low-scoring tie against Roe Green at Broadwater.

Michael Rippon took 3-27 as Roe Green were 107 all out before Fleetwood just got over the line on 108-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They lost wickets at regular intervals but Nathan Bend, who came in at 64-7, steered them home with 35 not out despite Stephen Bliss claiming 4-9.

Victory sees Fleetwood at Formby CC in the quarter-finals on June 29, playing a side sitting fifth in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition top flight.

As for Blackpool, Sunday’s wet weather forced their match at Salesbury into a bowlout, which ended with a 1-0 win for the hosts courtesy of Sam Bristol’s success.

Sunday’s matches came 24 hours after Blackpool and Fleetwood saw their respective NPCL division one matches abandoned because of the rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no play at Blackpool, who were due to host Netherfield, nor at Leyland where Fleetwood had sought their first league win of 2025.

However, St Annes made it three wins from three in division two with a nine-wicket defeat of Carnforth at Vernon Road.

A 20-over-a-side game saw Carnforth bat first, posting 84-7 as Rory Urquhart finished with 4-24.

St Annes breezed to their target, Lukman Vahaluwala making 36 not out and Luke Jardine 23 not out as they reached 85-1 after only 11.1 overs of their reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory, along with no result in Penwortham’s match with Vernon Carus, means St Annes are the only team with a perfect record so far.

At the other end of the table, Thornton Cleveleys’ wait for a win goes on after a five-wicket loss against Great Eccleston.

Another match reduced to 20 overs a side saw Kai Collinge (39) help TC to 113-8 before Great Ecc responded with 114-5 in 16.3 overs.

As for the Palace Shield Premier Division, Fylde missed out on a chance to go top of the table after a two-wicket loss to Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-over-a-side game saw Fylde bat first and reach 149-4, largely thanks to a 66-ball 78 from skipper Dan Smith.

Ted Bain (30) and Theo Smith (29) also chipped in before Morecambe reached 151-8 with four balls remaining.

Fylde’s Will Smith had figures of 3-31 but Alex Briggs played the visitors’ pivotal innings as he struck six fours and five sixes in his 70 from 38 deliveries.

Kirkham and Wesham also had the afternoon off with their game against Torrisholme another victim of the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham suffered a fourth loss in seven Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division matches after going down by 45 runs at Liverpool.

Having been asked to bat first, Liverpool had initially reached 53-0 before losing eight wickets for 85 runs in posting 144-8 from 44 overs.

Opener Jared Clein (32) top-scored before falling to Sabbir Patel, who led the Lytham attack with figures of 5-57 in 17 overs.

In response, Lytham lost Alex Higham (11) early on before Myles Child and Ed Fiddler added 53 in taking them to 65-1.

The wicket of Child (22) then triggered a collapse, which ended with Lytham losing nine wickets for 34 runs in being dismissed for 99.