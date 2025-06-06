Fylde coast cricket preview: St Annes quickly out of the blocks in promotion bid
St Annes have won both of their opening two league fixtures as they look to make a return to the top flight in 2026.
It’s a contrast to their 40 Over Cup fortunes, as Bolus’ players finished 19th of the 20 teams after five defeats in six group games.
“It’s been a really good start,” said Bolus, whose team meets Carnforth – another of the three sides with two wins from two – at Vernon Road on Saturday.
“It’s what we wanted because league success is the main priority for this year, so to come out of the blocks very quickly is pleasing.
“It’s definitely competitive but we had no airs and graces going into the season.
“Having come down, we knew there were going to be some good teams and a tough season ahead.”
There has been one early change to the squad with the departure of Indian professional Ankur Malik.
The spin-bowling all-rounder has left the Fylde coast, with Enfield’s Pramod Maduwantha agreeing to sub-pro where possible for the remainder of the season.
He made his debut last weekend, scoring 74 and taking three wickets in St Annes’ victory against Carlisle.
“He’s gone back home,” Bolus said of Malik.
“There were injuries and he wasn’t 100 per cent fit. We had meetings taking place and it was decided it (Malik’s departure) was in the best interests of everyone.
“It’s one of those things, there was a need to get a sub-pro in and we reacted accordingly.
“Pramod batted really well against Carlisle. It was a chanceless knock and he allowed everyone to bat around him to try and score runs a bit more freely.”
SATURDAY FIXTURES
Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Blackpool v Netherfield, Leyland v Fleetwood.
Second Division (12.30pm): Great Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys, St Annes v Carnforth.
Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Morecambe, Kirkham and Wesham v Torrisholme.
Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Liverpool v Lytham.
SUNDAY FIXTURES
Lancashire Cricket Foundation Knock Out (1pm): Fleetwood v Roe Green, Salesbury v Blackpool.