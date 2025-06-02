Luke Jardine helped St Annes to victory Photo: Daniel Martino

Blackpool and Fleetwood both lost in division one of the new-look Northern Premier Cricket League on Saturday.

There was a 42-run loss for Blackpool at Garstang, who have two wins from as many games.

Garstang batted first and made 190-9, with solid contributions from four of their top five.

Sumit Ruikar (46) top-scored before falling to Ali Usman, who made it 14 wickets in three games with figures of 5-46.

Usman (33) then led the Blackpool reply, which saw them end on 148-9 after being reduced to 55-5.

Jake Muncaster (29) and Josh Boyne (23) were the only other batters to pass 20 as Ruikar claimed 4-42.

Defending champions Fleetwood made it two defeats from two after losing by 79 runs against Kendal.

They were dismissed for 81 after putting in the Cumbrians, who posted 160 as opener Bradley Earl made 52 and Michael Rippon took 5-65.

Kendal’s total proved double what was needed as Fleetwood were soon in strife at 10-3 and 44-9 in reply.

Hassan Mughal made an unbeaten 26 as Sam Sharp finished with figures of 7-43.

Division two saw St Annes make it consecutive league wins after beating Carlisle by 19 runs.

Having been asked to bat first, St Annes compiled 211-9 as sub-professional Pramod Maduwantha led the way with 74.

Lukman Vahaluwala added 45 and Luke Jardine 28 before Carlisle were set an amended target of 179 in 35 overs.

They were all out for 159 with two balls remaining as Maduwantha took 3-26 and Vahaluwala 3-40.

Great Eccleston picked up a first win with a five-wicket victory over Barrow.

Phil Booth claimed 4-26 as Barrow were 212 all out before Nisanth Nithian hit 91 in Great Ecc’s reply of 215-5.

Thornton Cleveleys lost again as they were all out for 80 chasing Penwortham’s 199.

Penwortham opener Ryan Dimasi scored 84 as they were all out with 31 balls to spare, Cameron Chisholm taking 5-59 and Josh Sackfield 4-16.

TC’s reply saw them crumble from 42-1 to 45-8, Matthew Finnerty taking 6-60 as Josh Rolinson hit 27.

There were also mixed fortunes in the Palace Shield Premier Division, where Fylde made it four wins in six with victory over Preston.

Fylde saw their visitors bat first and make 213-9 before reaching 215-8 with two balls left, Dan Smith hitting 62.

Kirkham and Wesham had a fifth loss in six as they went down by 12 runs to Burneside.

Jack Cook’s 88 not out helped Burneside to 245-6 before K&W were 233 all out with 11 balls left, Ben Philips taking 7-40.

Fylde also played on Sunday, losing by three wickets at Netherfield in the Meyler Cup.

Having made 196-5 in 32 overs, Fylde saw their hosts reach 197-7 with three deliveries remaining despite Will Smith’s 4-25.

Lytham gained a second win in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division, defeating New Brighton by 43 runs.

Alex Higham (42) top-scored as Lytham were 169 all out, Damitha Silva taking 5-57.

New Brighton’s reply saw them all out for 126 as Seshan Udara took 6-45 in 13 overs.

However, Lytham exited the Ray Tyler Cup on Sunday with a three-wicket loss in their quarter-final at Maghull.

Danny Feeney’s 5-37 saw Lytham dismissed for 98 inside 23 overs before Maghull replied with 100-7, Sabbir Patel claiming 4-21.