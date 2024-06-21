Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lytham CC skipper Matt Taaffe believes the delayed start to their 2024 season has made for a much more even contest between bat and ball.

Leagues across the country opted to begin later than scheduled as a result of the winter’s wet weather.

As a result, Lytham only began their campaign at the start of May and sit sixth in the Liverpool Competition First Division after seven matches.

Last Saturday’s abandonment at Spring View was Lytham’s first call-off this year but, in the other six matches, they have only scored more than 200 on two occasions.

Lytham are due to return to action this weekend Picture: Daniel Martino

It took them 55 overs to make 214-9 against Maghull on the second weekend of the season, while their 222-7 against St Helens Town a fortnight ago came a shade quicker in 53 overs.

When it comes to the ball, Lytham have only allowed two teams to score more than 150: both in a losing cause for Taaffe’s men.

Fleetwood Hesketh compiled 169-9 in late May, followed by Colwyn Bay’s 162-4 seven days later.

Taaffe said: “The weather has had a massive impact. You look across the leagues and there haven’t been that many high-scoring games.

“Batters aren’t finding their feet because the wickets are slow and low but, when the weather improves, the batters will come into the matches more than they have been doing.

“It’s tough saying this as a batter, but you can’t go through your shots and you’re having to change your gameplan to suit the pitch you’re playing on.

“Having said that, it’s a good challenge and it’s been a nice change from the batters dominating.

“It was such a wet winter, clubs weren’t able to get on the ground and do their pre-season work until a couple of weeks prior to when we were supposed to start.”

Lytham return to action on Saturday, when they are at home to third-placed Highfield (12pm).

SATURDAY FIXTURES:

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Settle, Mawdesley v Fleetwood, Netherfield v St Annes.

Liverpool Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Highfield.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Rufford v Great Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys v Eccleston.

Division 1A (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Fylde.

SUNDAY: