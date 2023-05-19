First up is the small matter of Northern Premier Cricket League derby day at Blackpool tomorrow, followed by a Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO home game with Farnworth CC on Sunday.

Saturday’s Stanley Park meeting is a match between two teams who endured contrasting fortunes in their last NPCL outings.

Armstrong’s players were well beaten by the early leaders, Kendal, while Blackpool moved into fourth position with a first win of the season against the reigning champions, Garstang.

Having bounced back from defeat to Kendal with ECB National Club Championship success against Neston, the St Annes skipper is relishing the prospect of locking horns with Paul Danson’s players again.

“We always love playing against Blackpool at Stanley Park,” Armstrong said.

“It’s always a great occasion, hopefully the weather’s good, and I think I speak for us all when I say we’re looking forward to it.

“We obviously lost to Kendal but I do have to say they have improved and have made a lot of additions who have made an instant impact.

“However, I always think it’s very difficult to judge what’s going to happen at this moment because we know a lot can happen.

“For example, by the end of the season, I’m sure Blackpool will be in the places they expect to be because they are a very good side.

“We had a decent season last season, so our goal is to build on that and we don’t want to start this season poorly.”

Defeat to Kendal had snapped a three-game winning run in league and cup after defeat on the opening day against Leyland.

The response was immediate, however, beating Neston to make it two wins from as many cup matches in 2023.

Another cup game looms on Sunday as St Annes bid to beat a Farnworth team sitting 10th in the NWCL Senior Premiership.

Victory would see Armstrong’s players into the last 16 and with a home game against either Read or Settle.

He said: “I always love playing in the Lancashire competition because I think you learn by being a part of it.

“We know very little about Farnworth to be honest, other than bits and bobs I’ve found online in terms of statistics in recent weeks.

“It’s like anything though. Cricket’s a funny game where anything can happen, so we’re going out with the best 11 we have and we’re looking to make the next round.”

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

Northern Premier League (12.30pm): Blackpool v St Annes, Fleetwood v Leyland.

Liverpool Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Rainford.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Carnforth v Great Eccleston, Kirkham and Wesham v Penwortham, Morecambe v Thornton Cleveleys.

Division 1B (1pm): Great Eccleston 2 v Wrea Green, New Longton v Blackpool 2, Penwortham 2 v Fleetwood 2.

Division Two (1pm): St Annes 2 v Torrisholme 2.

Chester Cup (1pm): Ormskirk 2 v Lytham 2.

SUNDAY

