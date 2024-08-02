Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Taaffe and his Lytham CC team-mates are seeking a strong finish to what has been an up-and-down 2024 campaign.

Lytham welcome Orrell Red Triangle in division one of the Liverpool and District Competition tomorrow as the final third of the season begins.

Taaffe’s players find themselves seventh in the table with eight games remaining, seven points and one place behind their visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a match featuring two teams who have struggled to win of late.

Lytham captain Matt Taaffe is looking for a return to winning ways Picture: Daniel Martino

Lytham’s last eight matches have only brought two victories, while Orrell Red Triangle have won once in that time.

“It’s been a rollercoaster to be honest,” Taaffe said of Lytham’s season.

“We’ve really struggled with player availability. I did a quick search and I think the first team has used 26 players this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not many teams are going to be able to put performances together when they’re changing the team that often.

“When we’ve performed, we’ve performed well, but it’s been a different season to the previous three when we’ve been up at the top from week one to 22.”

After tomorrow, Lytham meet three of the division’s bottom four before concluding the season against four of the top five.

The hope is that schedule can see Lytham’s players put together a similar kind of run to 12 months ago, when they won five consecutive matches in finishing fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taaffe added: “Having been in division one for a fourth season, it’s the business end of the year that makes or breaks your season.

“If we were to win the last six or seven, we’d be up there in the top four again.

“I know a lot of teams switch off but I’ll be making sure we don’t; we’re looking to play tough, competitive, hard cricket right until the end and then it’ll be interesting to see where we end up.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Chorley, Garstang v Fleetwood, St Annes v Settle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Orrell Red Triangle.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys v Rufford.

Division 1A (1pm): Heysham v Fylde, Kirkham and Wesham v Longridge 2.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

ECB National Club T20 Area Semi-Final (10am): Northern v Blackpool.