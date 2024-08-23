Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It remains one game at a time for Fleetwood CC as they close in on the Northern Premier Cricket League title.

Back-to-back wins against Settle and St Annes leave Declan Clerkin’s players 41 points clear of Leyland at the top going into the Bank Holiday double-header.

Leyland have a game in hand but 35 points from their remaining four matches guarantee Fleetwood top spot for 2024.

Clerkin’s sole focus, however, is Saturday’s home match with Blackpool before his attention switches to Monday’s game at Longridge.

Fleetwood professional Vathsal Govind has left the club and returned home Picture: Daniel Martino

He said: “Blackpool probably haven’t had the league season they wanted but you always look forward to this game – and then we’ve got the (40-Over) cup final against them a week later.

“At this stage, no matter where teams are in the league, everyone has something to play for whether that’s getting into the top 10 for next year, top four for the Lancashire Cup or going for the title.

“We all know Blackpool are a great side, so all we can do is look to the next game and find a way to win.

“If we win two of the last four games, that could be good enough, but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Clerkin has previously spoken about the need for Fleetwood’s players to chip in; a requirement magnified by the departure of professional Vathsal Govind.

He has returned home after an outstanding season, a situation which isn’t uncommon among Fleetwood’s peers.

“We’re trying to get sub-pros in but it’s a dogfight,” Clerkin said.

“It’s frustrating because you build a relationship. They understand how the team works and vice versa but they have to go back before the end of the season.

“Ours was a bit of a comfort blanket if you like, because we knew what we could expect every week, but everyone has to step up which our lads have done so far.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Blackpool, St Annes v Longridge.

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Fleetwood Hesketh v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys.

Division 1A (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v BAC/EE Preston, Longridge 2 v Fylde.

MONDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Euxton, Longridge v Fleetwood.