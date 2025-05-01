​St Annes skipper Nathan Bolus Photo: Paul Heyes

St Annes will look to complete a quickfire derby double as round three of the Northern Premier Cricket League’s 40 Over Cup takes place on Saturday.

Nathan Bolus’ players picked up a first victory in the revamped competition last time out, when they won by two wickets in their match at Thornton Cleveleys.

They now face the prospect of hosting a Fleetwood team which is one of seven sides with two wins from two so far.

Last year’s league champions are second in the early group stage table, behind Garstang on net run rate.

They are two of the three top tier teams St Annes meet in the initial group stage, along with Kendal.

That is something Bolus feels will be of benefit to his players as they prepare for life in division two once the league programme begins later this month.

He said: “Playing against some of the teams from the division above is a good chance to test our mettle.

“We’ll be playing against teams we played last year and it’ll help us to see whether we’ve improved.

“I think this year will be the strongest in terms of depth that we’ve had since I’ve been at the club, so there’s going to be plenty of competition for places.”

With promotion the stated aim for 2025, the cup gives St Annes a chance to establish some momentum before a reduced 18-match league season.

As Bolus acknowledged, fewer games mean less margin for error in their attempt to rejoin the top flight.

“Team can’t afford any complacency at any point,” he said.

“We aren’t in the National Knockout or the Lancashire Cup this year, so we’ve only got a couple of things to focus on.

“Hopefully that will help us to keep focused every week.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

NPCL 40 Over Cup (12.30pm): Blackpool v Barrow, Carnforth v Great Eccleston, Longridge v Thornton Cleveleys, St Annes v Fleetwood.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Preston, Westgate v Fylde.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Sutton.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Ray Tyler Cup (12pm): Lytham v St Helens Town.