Fylde coast cricket preview: Blackpool CC get set to finally welcome their new professional

The Indian was due to arrive in the country yesterday afternoon after finally receiving his visa, having submitted the relevant paperwork at the end of March.

It means Blackpool have had to field an all-amateur team so far this season, with the exception of last weekend when Church’s Sagar Trivedi guested as a sub-pro in their defeat to St Annes.

That left Blackpool without a win in their last three matches but skipper Paul Danson is hopeful that Shaikh’s arrival can give them a welcome shot in the arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool were beaten by St Annes last weekend

“Naushad’s arrival has been out of our hands because of the Ukraine crisis and other factors,” Danson said.

“We’ve been waiting for him to get his visa and we had notification of that at the end of last week.

“Hopefully he hits the ground running and wins us games of cricket because that’s what he’s here to do.

“He’s been in regular contact with us and he’s been desperate to get over here and play.

“We were top of the table for quite a while without a pro, which shows how well we had done, but I was mindful that it would creep up on us – and I think it has done.

“The one thing we’re lacking at the moment is the batting, which has let us down.

“We’re looking for someone to bat a long time and for others to bat around them, but we’ve been losing wickets in clusters.

“Too many times, we’ve been four or five down with only 30 or 40 runs scored and, when that happens, you aren’t in the game and you’re scratching around.”

Blackpool head to Leyland, looking for a first victory in four after two defeats and a draw have left them seventh in this season’s Northern Premier Cricket League table.

The defending champions do have a game in hand against Vernon Carus, knowing victory would see them climb to second.

As it stands, they sit 45 points behind leaders Garstang and Danson isn’t expecting any favours from tomorrow’s opposition.

“I expect a really tough game at Leyland,” he said of a home team which occupies eighth place.

“I think they are a well-run club and they are a good side with a lot of experience.

“I think they are missing David Makinson who is a great player, someone who still has the respect of all the players and someone who wins games of cricket because he’s a great captain.

“I was surprised to see where they were a few weeks ago but they have turned it around and it’s never easy going to Leyland.”

TOMORROW’S CRICKET

Northern Premier League (12.30pm): Leyland v Blackpool, St Annes v Penrith.

Liverpool Competition first division (12pm): Sefton Park v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Barrow v Kirkham and Wesham, Fleetwood v Eccleston, Great Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys.

Division 1A (1pm): Fylde v Carnforth.

Division 1B (1pm): Blackpool 2 v Leyland 2, Chorley 2 v Fleetwood 2, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Great Eccleston 2.