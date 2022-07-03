Fylde coast cricket round-up: Derby day delight for St Annes and Fleetwood

St Annes got the better of Blackpool in the Northern Premier Cricket League, winning a low-scoring match at Stanley Park by five wickets.

Blackpool had been asked to bat first but saw Kasim Munir (0) out to Harry Birkman and Tomas King (9) dismissed by Lukman Vahaluwala as they were reduced to 16-2.

Dylan Henshall and Josh Boyne steadied the ship, adding 61 in taking Blackpool to 77-2 before the last eight wickets fell for only 19 runs as they were all out for 96.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Annes' Tom Bradley was among the wickets against Blackpool

Henshall (33) was first to go, out to Tom Bradley, before Tom Higson dismissed Sagar Trivadi (0) and Ben Howarth (4).

Bradley then trapped Jake Muncaster (0) and Higson sent back Alex Ryder (1) to make the score 91-7.

Vahaluwala then wrapped up the innings as the last three wickets fell for two runs, dismissing Boyne (31), Paul Danson (0) and Steven Mercer (0).

That gave him figures of 4-22 as Higson claimed 3-18, Bradley 2-22 and Birkman 1-18.

St Annes’ reply saw them reach 97-5, having slipped from 56-1 to 64-5.

Higson (15) was first to go, out to Trivadi (1-28) but Ashton Charles and Yohan De Silva took them past 50.

However, Charles (17) fell to Mercer (1-19) before Matt Grindley dismissed Nathan Bend (1), Vahaluwala (0) and De Silva (29).

Nathan Bolus and Andy Drake both made 16 not out as they added 33 in taking St Annes to victory.

It means Garstang top the table on 145 points, 36 ahead of Longridge (109) with St Annes a further point back in third.

Blackpool sit seventh but victory and full points from their game in hand would lift them back into second place.

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, Fleetwood posted an 11th victory from as many games with an eight-wicket win at Thornton Cleveleys.

Again, it was a victory set up by the in-form Fleetwood attack as they limited the home side to 103-8 from their 45 overs at Illawalla.

Zac Corcoran did the early damage, needing only four balls to dismiss Jake Holmes (0) and Jake Apperley (0) as the hosts slumped to 0-2.

Richard Jenkinson (9) then fell to Jack Wilkinson and Daniel Howard (1) to Jeremy Davies as Thorntons reached 26-4.

The middle and lower order staged something of a recovery, Joshua Sackfield and Ryan Adderley adding 27 before the former was out to Declan Clerkin for 23.

Adderley (16) was Wilkinson’s second wicket before the same bowler also dismissed Jacob Sackfield (19) and Greg Tirrell (2).

That left Joshua Rolinson 11 not out as Wilkinson took 4-22, Corcoran 2-27, Davies 1-17 and Clerkin 1-28.

In reply, Fleetwood breezed to victory as they reached 105-2 midway through the 21st over.

They lost Charlie Clark (8) to Anthony Ellison (1-19) before fellow opener Atiq Uz-Zaman fell to Howard (1-26) for a brisk 39 at better than a run a ball.

That left Fleetwood 60-2 and Harry McAleer joined by Clerkin for an unbroken stand of 45.

McAleer played the anchor role, finishing 18 not out, as Clerkin hit six fours in making 30 not out from only 22 balls.

Great Eccleston are 35 points adrift in second – but three clear of third-placed Morecambe – thanks to a five-wicket defeat of Torrisholme.

They asked the home team to bat first at Boundary Meadow, where Alexander Rhodes took 6-32 in helping to bowl them out for 146.

In reply, Great Eccleston reached 148-5 inside 42 overs as Mohamed Nadeem made 55.

Kirkham and Wesham made it a hat-trick of victories as their bowlers set up an eight-wicket win against Croston.

Antony Wilson led the way with 4-21 after Croston were asked to bat first and were rolled over for 39.

Justin Banks’ 18 not out saw K&W reach 41-2 inside 10 overs of their reply.

As for division two, Wrea Green lost by three wickets at Whittingham and Goosnargh.

Wrea Green were asked to bat first and saw Tom Small hit 56 in their 143-7.

Sheeraz Polli took 4-27 for a Whittingham and Goosnargh team which replied with 145-7 despite Sam Laycock’s 5-24.

Lytham returned to winning ways in the Liverpool Competition’s First Division as Akash Vashist dominated matters in their three-wicket defeat of Highfield.

Having lost top spot after defeat last time out, Lytham asked their visitors to bat first and saw them declare on 238-4 at the end of 55 overs.

Toby Lester had dismissed Edwin Brewer (2) before Highfield skipper Michael Farrell and Vishvaraj Jadaja added 175 for the second wicket.

That took Highfield to 177-1 before Lester accounted for Farrell (80), quickly followed by Vashist sending back Hedley Molyneux (9) to leave the score 191-3.

Jadaja and Madduma Lakmal added 44 before the former’s stay ended when he became Vashist’s second wicket, falling for 130.

Lakmal finished 13 not out as Lester took 2-62 and Vashist 2-75 for a Lytham team who reached 244-7 in the 52nd over of their reply.

Lytham’s reply saw them fall to 14-2 with Thomas Hessey (0) and Jason McGreehin (5) the men to go.

That brought Vashist to the middle, where he dominated a stand of 69 with Guy Roberts before the latter was out for 16.

After reaching 151-3, Lytham fell to 171-6 with Matt Taaffe (30), Josh Holden (0) and Lester (0) all out.

The wicket of Tom Jefferson (10) made the score 214-7 but Richard Staines (11 not out) played second fiddle as Vashist took Lytham to victory with an undefeated 168.