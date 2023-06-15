News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police

Fylde coast bowls: Lytham A v Mythop A

​​Lytham A continue to climb the Lytham St Annes Vets Bowling League after four successive wins.
By Andy Moore
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Crown green bowls: Leaders Carleton pushed to limit by Blackpool Subs

Their latest success in division one was by an 8-2 margin at home to Mythop A.

Lytham won all four games in the first half at their Station Square green thanks to Derrick Howes, Ken Goucher, Ken Bottomley and Adrian Raybould, with an emphatic aggregate score of 88-37.

The Lytham A men's bowling team Pictures: NEIL CROSSThe Lytham A men's bowling team Pictures: NEIL CROSS
The Lytham A men's bowling team Pictures: NEIL CROSS
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second half was closer as the four games were shared, with further home wins by Keith Smith and Geoff Birtwell as well as two Mythop wins for Liam Illingworth and Neil Wood.

This was Wood’s eighth win in 10 games this season and he is fifth in the league’s merit table.

The highest-ranked Lytham player is Howes after seven wins from 10.

Mythop just had the better aggregate score for the second half but, overall, it went to Lytham by a margin of 150-107.

The Mythop A bowling teamThe Mythop A bowling team
The Mythop A bowling team
Hide Ad

This sixth win from 10 games left Lytham with 59 points and seventh in a closely-contested league, though they are only five points behind St Annes Ex-Service in third. Mythop are bidding to build on their one win to date.

Hide Ad

Both teams are due to play East End opponents from opposite ends of the table tomorrow.

Lytham visit second-placed East End A, while Mythop host East End B.

Action from this week's featured match between Lytham A and Mythop AAction from this week's featured match between Lytham A and Mythop A
Action from this week's featured match between Lytham A and Mythop A
There was no way back for Mythop after Lytham won all four games in the first halfThere was no way back for Mythop after Lytham won all four games in the first half
There was no way back for Mythop after Lytham won all four games in the first half
Lytham controlled the game at their Station Square greenLytham controlled the game at their Station Square green
Lytham controlled the game at their Station Square green
Few points separate the teams in division one of the Lytham St Annes Vets LeagueFew points separate the teams in division one of the Lytham St Annes Vets League
Few points separate the teams in division one of the Lytham St Annes Vets League
Related topics:FyldeLytham