Their latest success in division one was by an 8-2 margin at home to Mythop A.

Lytham won all four games in the first half at their Station Square green thanks to Derrick Howes, Ken Goucher, Ken Bottomley and Adrian Raybould, with an emphatic aggregate score of 88-37.

The second half was closer as the four games were shared, with further home wins by Keith Smith and Geoff Birtwell as well as two Mythop wins for Liam Illingworth and Neil Wood.

This was Wood’s eighth win in 10 games this season and he is fifth in the league’s merit table.

The highest-ranked Lytham player is Howes after seven wins from 10.

Mythop just had the better aggregate score for the second half but, overall, it went to Lytham by a margin of 150-107.

This sixth win from 10 games left Lytham with 59 points and seventh in a closely-contested league, though they are only five points behind St Annes Ex-Service in third. Mythop are bidding to build on their one win to date.

Both teams are due to play East End opponents from opposite ends of the table tomorrow.

Lytham visit second-placed East End A, while Mythop host East End B.

