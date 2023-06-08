Just three points on the aggregate were all that separated the men of Norcross and Norbreck in the match we featured last week.

This week’s ladies fixture between Carleton and Blackpool Subs 1 was even more of a nailbiter, with only two points separating the sides after both won four games.

The Blackpool Subs 1 Ladies' bowling team

Fylde Ladies’ Amateur League leaders Carleton maintained their 100 per cent start with a 6-4 victory at their Maycroft Avenue green, though Subs pushed them all the way for this sixth successive win.

Carleton won three of the four games in the first half through Carol Webb, captain Anita Glen and June Hanbury.

The Subs’ reply came from Andrea Holt, who tops the league’s aggregate table after winning all her six games this season.

The tables were turned in the second half, when it was Subs’ turn to win three out of four courtesy of Suzanne Armstrong – another player to have won all her games to date – as well as Janet Fraser and Ada Rathbone.

A young supporter picks up some tips from a veteran

The Carleton winner was Rosie Slack, meaning it all came down to the aggregate, which Carleton just about edged at 147-145.

Sue Bracewell helped tip the balance the home side’s way, losing by the narrowest margin of 21-20 to Ada.

Level on points with Carleton at the top are Marton Institute, who are this week’s visitors to Blackpool Subs 1.

Subs had won four of their previous five games and are fourth in the table on 40 points. Their second team play in division three.