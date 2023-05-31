News you can trust since 1873
Crown green bowls: Norcross v Norbreck

​​Our closest featured match of the crown green bowling season so far was contested by Norcross and Norbreck in the Fylde Veterans’ League.
By Andy Moore
Published 31st May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Crown green bowling: Highfield Ladies v Mythop A

Both teams won four games at Norcross’ HASSRA Sportsfield base on Anchorsholme Lane East.

There was very little to separate the sides on the aggregate either.

The Norbreck team which won at Norcross Pictures: DANIEL MARTINOThe Norbreck team which won at Norcross Pictures: DANIEL MARTINO
Norbreck edged it, 143-140, to collect three extra points as the away team and, consequently, secure a 7-4 victory in this division one (north) meeting.

It was mid-table Norbreck’s third win from their first seven matches and left hosts Norcross waiting to add to this season’s one win to date.

The home side made the better start, winning three of the four games in the first half.

Norbreck hit back with three wins out of four in the second half and just about got over the winning line.

The Norcross team which hosted NorbreckThe Norcross team which hosted Norbreck
Norcross’ winners were David Newton, Martin Gale and captain Derek Sandwell in the first half, while Trevor Davies added to their win tally after half-time.

Ted Ashcroft was Norbreck’s sole first-half winner before they took a grip on the second session with wins for Keith Wearing, Dave Porter and Gary Cook.

The league was due to continue yesterday, with Norbreck at home to Thornton NPL and Norcross visiting Strawberry Gardens.

This week’s most eagerly anticipated match was between top two Belmont and Fleetwood Memorial.

Action from Norcross v NorbreckAction from Norcross v Norbreck
Norcross and Norbreck won four games each in a very close encounterNorcross and Norbreck won four games each in a very close encounter
Norcross and Norbreck were separated by only three on the aggregateNorcross and Norbreck were separated by only three on the aggregate
