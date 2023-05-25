News you can trust since 1873
Crown green bowling: Highfield Ladies v Mythop A

​​Mythop Ladies returned to Lytham victorious after our latest featured crown green bowling fixture.
By Andy Moore
Published 25th May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Crown green bowling: Lowther Gardens A v St George's

The Mythop A team were 8-3 winners away to Highfield in division one of the Lytham St Annes Senior Ladies' League.

After a very closely contested first half, Mythop pulled clear in the second half on the South Shore green to win the aggregate 152-122.

Mythop Ladies A bowling team Pictures: DANIEL MARTINOMythop Ladies A bowling team Pictures: DANIEL MARTINO
Both teams celebrated two wins in the first half as Margaret Burgess and Pamela Duxbury won for Highfield and Liz Cole and Lucy McDonough for the visitors.

These matches were particularly close as Mary Healey of Highfield and Betty Hudson of Mythop were both edged out 21-20.

But then Mythop raced clear with second-half wins for Val Heyes, Marian Firth and Jeanette Preston as Chrissie Mathers alone hit back for the hosts on their Back Ash Street green.

Victory left Mythop fourth in the table after winning three of their opening five fixtures, while Highfield are waiting to add to their one win to date.

Highfield Ladies bowling teamHighfield Ladies bowling team
The teams take a break this week before the league resumes next Monday, when Highfield visit Freckleton A and Mythop host league leaders Lowther Gardens A.

East End Bowling Club in Lytham are offering a free introduction to the crown green game for juniors.

The open morning will be held at the Lorne Street Club on Saturday June 10 from 10am-noon.

There will be sessions for 7-12s and 13-18s, with qualified coaches on hand and refreshments available. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Action from our featured match in the Lytham St Annes Senior Ladies' LeagueAction from our featured match in the Lytham St Annes Senior Ladies' League
East End also offer coaching for adults from 10am-noon each Thursday.

For all enquiries please contact Sue Sinclair 07515 288102.

Highfield Ladies and Mythop A play in the top division of the LSA Senior Ladies' LeagueHighfield Ladies and Mythop A play in the top division of the LSA Senior Ladies' League
