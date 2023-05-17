News you can trust since 1873
Crown green bowling: Lowther Gardens A v St George's

​​Lowther Gardens A fell just three short of a maximum aggregate score of 168 in this week’s featured crown green bowling match against St George's.

By Andy Moore
Published 17th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Bowling: Perfect start and nearly a perfect score for Marton Institute

The Lytham team were 8-2 home winners in this Lytham St Annes Vets League division one contest.

St George's did manage to win two close games through Brian Roebuck and Ian Godshiff but the hosts were in dominant form.

The Lowther Gardens A team in the Lytham St Annes Vets League Pictures: DANIEL MARTINOThe Lowther Gardens A team in the Lytham St Annes Vets League Pictures: DANIEL MARTINO
They won all four matches in the first half thanks to Ben Aitken, Barry Bielby, Alan Buxton and Mel Cainer.

Raymond Martin Duerden and captain Chic Wilson added further victories for Lowther, who restricted their St Annes visitors to 10 or fewer in six games.

Lowther’s Richard Duerden and Charles Maybury were very narrowly beaten, scoring 20 and 19 respectively as their side took the aggregate 165-91.

Last season's runners-up, Lowther stand fifth after winning three and losing three of their opening six games. Their B team also compete in the top division but have only one win to show for their efforts so far as do St George's.

The St George's bowling teamThe St George's bowling team
Two teams have registered six straight victories: East End A, who host Lowther Gardens A tomorrow, and Freckleton A. More pictures at www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk

North Lancashire and Fylde Ladies play a county match against North Shropshire this Sunday at East End BC in Lytham (2pm)

NL&F home team: Debbie Watters, Lilian Beck, Kath Lee, Caron O’Neill, Emily James, Joan Beer, Andrea Holt, Julie Murphy, Catherine Lockwood, Margaret Warburton, Natasha Charlesworth and Sarah Edmondson.

NL&F away team (playing at Tilstock): Joan Jolly, Tracy Charlesworth, Liz Bennett, Joan Bullen, Kath Garnett, Tracy Livesey, Julie Beesley, Laura Saunders-Thirsk, Kath Watkinson, Wendy Harris, Clair Russell and Carol Darley.

Action from Lowther Gardens A's victory over St George'sAction from Lowther Gardens A's victory over St George's
Take your seats for an excellent performance by Lowther Gardens ATake your seats for an excellent performance by Lowther Gardens A
Lowther Gardens A were 8-2 winners over St George'sLowther Gardens A were 8-2 winners over St George's
