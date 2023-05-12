They registered a third straight division one win with a 9-1 home success against last season’s runners-up, Norbreck 1, coming within one of a maximum 168 score on the aggregate.

Marton Institute won seven of the eight games and lost the other by the narrowest of margins, 21-20. However, this was a closer contest than the scoreline would suggest, with Norbreck losing two games to 20 themselves and two more to 19.

Rolling up for a big game – the Marton Institute and Norbreck 1 players warm-up at Marton Institute Pictures: DANIEL MARTINO

Following first-half wins for Susan Phillips, captain Julie Holcroft and Sylvia Kayley, MI won all four games in the second half through Suzanne Sinclair, Susan King, Helen Barr and Kathleen Lee.

Captain Carol Johnson was the Norbreck winner, just pipping Jean Nicholson at the post, while other visiting players who went so close to toppling their hosts were Michele Purnell, Vera Ormerod, Elizabeth Farrell and Ann Court.

Marton Institute top the table with 24 points but are only one clear of Carleton, the other club to have won three out of three, and could be overtaken this week as they have no fixture.

Norbreck have 11 points, as have the Norbreck 2 team, who play in the same division and have played only two games. Norbreck 1 host Blackpool Subs this afternoon in a meeting of last season’s top two.

Bowls - Marton Institute Ladies

n Blackpool Wren Rovers FC were beaten 2-1 by Hesketh Bank in Monday’s Lancashire Amateur Shield final at the County Ground, Leyland.

The closing matches of the West Lancashire League season saw Lytham Town relegated from the premier division with Vickerstown after a 2-0 home defeat by CMB, who finished runners-up to Burscough Richmond.

Poulton clung to third spot despite ending with a 2-1 derby defeat at home to Thornton Cleveleys.

The hosts took an early lead through Jacob Gregory but TC were ahead by half-time courtesy of Brett Dawson and Archie Lang. Thornton ended up in fifth spot, ahead of Wrens on goal difference.

Bowls - Norbreck 1

