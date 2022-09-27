Crown green bowls champions: Thrilling finale to Waterloo week

After Paul Dudley became the first winner of the men’s Autumn Waterloo at its new home of Fleetwood Bowling Club and Karen Galvin clinched the ladies’ title, 32 top players from around the north of England and beyond assembled for Friday’s finale

The winner of the Masters Challenge Trophy was Gareth Coates of Halifax, who defeated Stoke’s Kerry Morris in the final.

Autumn Waterloo champion Paul Dudley (right) receives the trophy from Waterloo bowls manager Mark Mills

Advertisement Hide Ad

The losing semi-finalists were James Wilcox and Rich Goddard, while other players who reached the quarter-finals were Peter Hawkes, Callum Wraight, Andy Hughes and Anthony Walker.

Waterloo bowls manager Mark Mills said: “Thank you to all who have given our new venue the support we needed and to Fleetwood BC for all you have done in helping us get this off the ground.

"Please consider entering our 60/40 draw, which will help us bring more facilities to the venue.”

The season concludes with the a pairs tournament on October 8 and 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Ambulance Mixed Pairs winners Steve Hargreaves and Netty Croft

The green was in outstanding condition for the St Annes Ex-Servicemen’s Club 32 Singles.

The 32 players performed to a high standard right through to the final, in which Simon Coupe defeated John Fox.

Organisers Sam Milligan and Terry Wood gave special thanks to volunteers from Fairhaven Bowls Academy and said: "We have had brilliant days but we think this was one of the best, with an excellent field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was sponsored by the local cleaning company Complete Floor Care Ltd, who specialise in carpet, hard flooring and upholstery cleaning.

Simon Coupe won the St Annes Ex-Servicemen's Club 32 Singles

Company director Ian Squire said: “We are very proud to sponsor such a prestigious tournament. What a great job the team have done and we hope to support the event again next year.”

Netty Croft and Steve Hargreaves from East End Bowling Club in Lytham won the Air Ambulance charity mixed doubles at the Hope Street Recreation Club in St Annes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East End duo defeated Charles and Pat Maybury (Lowther Gardens) in the final. Everyone stopped to wave during a fly-past by the Air Ambulance, for which this annual two-day competition raises funds.