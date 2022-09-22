Paul Dudley triumph launches new era of Waterloo bowls

The Radcliffe player defeated Nathan Dawes of Brierly Hill 21-13 in the final as crown green bowling's most historic competition bounced back after Covid and the closure of the Waterloo arena, its Blackpool home for well over a century.

Dawes had got the better of Stockport's Jamie Bramley by the same score in the semi-finals, which saw Dudley defeat Lee Johnstone of Warrington 21-16.

Autumn Waterloo champion Paul Dudley (right) receives the trophy from Waterloo bowls manager Mark Mills

Others who won through to finals day, which began with the quarter-finals, were James Wilcox of Leeds, Kevan Shaw of Westhoughton, Ian Booth of Elland and Cliff Massey of Aintree.

It followed a busy Tuesday on which the second and third rounds were both staged, Monday's play having been suspended because of the Queen's state funeral.

The champion said: “I think it's a fantastic venue and I just hope everyone gets behind it, so a big hand to Mark (Mills, Waterloo bowls manager) and the team.

“My dad's probably blubbing away like a big baby but thanks to everyone for supporting me and the event as well, so let's just crack on for next year. Onwards and upwards for the competition.”

Mills said: “Ever since I took it on in November last year, it has been non-stop work to get this far. But after Paul became the first player to win the trophy at Fleetwood BC, it is clear to me that all the effort was worthwhile to keep the Waterloo alive.”

Karen Galvin won the Ladies' Autumn Waterloo, edging out Nicola Boulton 21-20 in a thrilling final.

Karen had won the title for the first time 40 years ago, triumphing again 20 years later.

She defeated 2018 champion Hannah McDonald 21-16 at the semi-final stage, in which Boulton overcame Sarah Edmondson 21-17.

Also competing among the last eight were Jackie Gloag, Shannon Kernick, Sharon Rigden and Denise Hodge.