Lowther won seven of the eight games, including all four in the second half, finishing just three short of the maximum aggregate score of 168 in the process.

Winners for Lowther were Kathleen Lee, Tina Woodhall, Christine Julie Stringfellow, Jean Cole, Janet Melling, Marianne Jolley and Iris McGrath.

The Ashton Gardens line-up

The consolation win for Ashton Gardens came courtesy of Josie Lander as Lowther took the aggregate by a score of 165-99.

Lowther were top of the table with eight wins out of nine going into this week’s games, while Ashton Gardens had recorded two wins to date.

In addition, Lowther’s players occupy four of the top eight places on the aggregate table.

It is Kathleen who is at the forefront in third spot after eight wins from nine games.

The Lowther Gardens team who met Ashton Gardens