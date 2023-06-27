News you can trust since 1873
Fylde coast bowls: Lowther Gardens A v Ashton Gardens A

Lowther Gardens A started the week sitting pretty at the top of the Lytham St Annes Senior Ladies’ League after a 9-1 home win over Ashton Gardens A.
By Andy Moore
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lowther won seven of the eight games, including all four in the second half, finishing just three short of the maximum aggregate score of 168 in the process.

Winners for Lowther were Kathleen Lee, Tina Woodhall, Christine Julie Stringfellow, Jean Cole, Janet Melling, Marianne Jolley and Iris McGrath.

The Ashton Gardens line-upThe Ashton Gardens line-up
The Ashton Gardens line-up
The consolation win for Ashton Gardens came courtesy of Josie Lander as Lowther took the aggregate by a score of 165-99.

Lowther were top of the table with eight wins out of nine going into this week’s games, while Ashton Gardens had recorded two wins to date.

In addition, Lowther’s players occupy four of the top eight places on the aggregate table.

It is Kathleen who is at the forefront in third spot after eight wins from nine games.

The Lowther Gardens team who met Ashton GardensThe Lowther Gardens team who met Ashton Gardens
The Lowther Gardens team who met Ashton Gardens
It was a comfortable win for Lowther Gardens AIt was a comfortable win for Lowther Gardens A
It was a comfortable win for Lowther Gardens A
