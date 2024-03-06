Freckleton & Warton Running Club dedicates fundraising to Let's Get Danny Home
Danny Flemen, the 13-year-old son of club members Julie and Nigel, fell ill in October 2022 and was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
After months in intensive care and two emergency operations, Dan is showing signs of slow improvement on a respiratory ward but needs help with all aspects of personal care. He is midway through a 70-week chemotherapy course and Julie lives with him in hospital.
The family has launched a gofundme page in the hope of moving from their small terraced home to larger property, where Danny could be cared for at home, with his own bedroom, adapted bathroom and carers' facilities.
F&W Running Club will be fundraising for Let’s Get Danny Home throughout the year and Friday's awards night at the Lightning Club in Warton will have a special guest speaker, the inspirational Ben Smith. Founder of the 401 Foundation, Ben attempted suicide twice before transforming his life by completing 401 marathons in 401 days.
Friday's event begins with the awards at 7pm, followed by Ben at 8.15 and admission is £6 (children free), with all proceeds going to Let’s Get Danny Home. For direct donations, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/DanielFlemen
F&WRC club captain Paul Fry said: “This has always been more than a running club – we think of our club as a community and a family. We hope you will help us in supporting Julie, Nigel, their daughters Emily and Charlotte and of course Danny to reach their target.”